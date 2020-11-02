BHP : Amanda swaps the classroom for trucks

When Amanda Strike's children became teenagers, she decided life needed a shakeup.

'My babies had grown up and all of a sudden I found myself with more freedom and time on my hands,' Amanda said.

'I loved my job as a preschool teacher, and my husband had a great career, but I was ready for my next challenge and something that would take me out of my comfort zone.

'Mining had always been on my 'career bucket list', and after seeing a position advertised with BHP, I started the application process.

'My first role was a contract position as a 793 Cat Coal Production Dump Truck Operator in Central Queensland on a family-friendly roster.

'It was a big learning curve, but I caught on quickly, showed initiative and hit the ground running,' Amanda said.

Amanda has since moved up the ranks, joining the BHP Operations Services (OS) team as a Service Technician for Autonomous Trucks as part of the Mobile Maintenance team at BMA's Goonyella Riverside Mine in Central Queensland.

'Joining OS has cemented a long-term career pathway for me where I'm able to develop new skills and maintain a permanent job in a safe and structured work environment,' Amanda said.

'To show my children that it's possible to balance a career, motherhood and happy home life when you work for a company that values work-life balance is essential.

'I encourage all women - no matter your age - to take the leap and consider a career in mining; it truly is the most inclusive workplace I've ever been part of,' Amanda said.

Amanda and her family live in Moranbah in Central Queensland, a place where she says has a wonderful community spirit.

'We love that our children know everyone in the street, and our home is often full with the laughter of our kids and their friends,' Amanda said.

'My position with OS allows our family to share our lives every day, and I get to kiss my children goodnight every night.'

On her weeks off, Amanda visits the small mango orchard they recently purchased in the Whitsundays in Far North Queensland.

'It's something my husband and I are very proud of and try and visit as much as possible with the kids,' Amanda said.

Find out more about a role with BHP Operations Services at www.bhp.com/os.