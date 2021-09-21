Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/20
37.53 AUD   -4.16%
10:32aBHP : Annual Report 2021
07:02aMiners' FTSE 100 Top Spot Isn't Expected to Last
04:17aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks attempt rebound from Evergrande-led selloff
BHP : Annual Report 2021

09/21/2021
Annual

Report

2021

The future is clear

Contents

Strategic Report

1.1

Our highlights

02

1.2

Chair's review

04

1.3

Chief Executive

05

Officer's review

1.4

Our business today

06

1.5

Positioning for the future

07

1.6

Delivering value

08

1.6.1

Our business model

08

1.6.2

How we deliver value

10

1.6.3

How our choice of

11

commodities and assets

helps deliver value

1.7

Chief Financial

13

Officer's review

1.8

Financial review

14

1.8.1

Group overview

14

1.8.2

Key performance indicators

14

1.8.3

Financial results

15

1.8.4

Debt and sources of liquidity

17

1.9

How we manage risk

19

1.10

Our business

20

1.10.1

Locations

20

1.10.2

Minerals Australia

22

1.10.3

Minerals Americas

24

1.10.4

Petroleum

26

1.10.5

Commercial

27

1.11

Exploration

28

1.12

People and culture

30

1.13

Sustainability

32

1.13.1

Our sustainability approach

32

1.13.2

Our material

33

sustainability issues

1.13.3

Our sustainability performance:

34

Non-financial KPIs

1.13.4

Safety

35

1.13.5

Health

36

1.13.6

Ethics and business conduct

37

1.13.7

Climate change and

38

portfolio resilience

1.13.8

Community

44

1.13.9

Human rights

44

1.13.10

Indigenous peoples

45

1.13.11

Social investment

46

1.13.12

Environment

47

1.13.13

Water

48

1.13.14

Land and biodiversity

49

1.13.15

Tailings storage facilities

50

1.13.16

Independent limited

52

assurance report

1.14

Section 172 statement

53

1.15

Samarco

55

1.16

Risk factors

56

1.17

Performance by commodity

64

1.17.1

Petroleum

64

1.17.2

Copper

65

1.17.3

Iron Ore

66

1.17.4

Coal

67

1.17.5

Other assets

68

1.17.6

Impact of changes

68

to commodity prices

1.18

Other information

68

1.18.1

Company details and

68

terms of reference

1.18.2

Forward-looking statements

69

05

06

08

Chief Executive

Our business today

Delivering value

Officer's review

2.1

Corporate Governance Statement

71

2.2

Remuneration Report

98

Governance

2.3

Directors' Report

124

3.1.6

Notes to the financial statements

137

3.1

Consolidated Financial Statements

130

Financial Statements

Additional Information

4.1

Financial information summary

219

4.2

Alternative Performance Measures

219

4.3

Information on mining operations

229

4.4

Financial information by commodity

239

4.5

Production

242

4.6

Resources and Reserves

245

4.7

Major projects

268

4.8

Sustainability - performance data

269

4.9

Legal proceedings

291

4.10

Shareholder information

293

The Annual Report 2021 is available online at bhp.com

Company details and terms of reference

Forward-looking statements

refer to section 1.18.1

refer to section 1.18.2

BHP Group Limited. ABN 49 004 028 077.

BHP Group Plc. Registration number 3196209.

Electric car and charging station - Getty Images

BHP Annual Report 2021

We are BHP, a leading global resources company.

1

ReportStrategic

2 Governance

3 StatementsFinancial

4 InformationAdditional

Our Purpose

Our purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world.

Our Values

Sustainability

Putting health and safety first, being environmentally responsible and supporting our communities.

Integrity

Doing what is right and doing what we say we will do.

Respect

Embracing openness, trust, teamwork, diversity and relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Performance

Achieving superior business results by stretching our capabilities.

Simplicity

Focusing our efforts on the things that matter most.

Accountability

Defining and accepting responsibility and delivering on our commitments.

We are successful when:

  • Our people start each day with a sense of purpose and end the day with a sense of accomplishment.
  • Our teams are inclusive and diverse.
  • Our communities, customers and suppliers value their relationships with us and are better off for our presence.
  • Our asset portfolio is world class and sustainably developed.
  • Our operational discipline and financial strength enables our future growth.
  • Our shareholders receive a superior return on their investment.
  • Our commodities support continued economic growth and decarbonisation.

BHP Annual Report 2021

01

1.1  Our highlights

Operational

No fatalities for a second consecutive year; total recordable injury frequency decreased 11% to 3.7 per million hours worked

Four major projects delivered on time and on budget, including the Spence Growth Project in Copper and South Flank in Iron Ore

Record volumes at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), Goonyella and Olympic Dam, and Escondida maintained average concentrator throughput at record levels

Investment in Jansen Stage 1 potash project; agreement to pursue a merger of our Petroleum business with Woodside; intention to unify our corporate structure under BHP's existing Australian parent company

02 BHP Annual Report 2021

1 StrategicReport 2 Governance 3 FinancialStatements 4 AdditionalInformation

Social value

29.8% female workplace

Operational greenhouse gas (GHG)

representation at the end of FY2021,

emissions on track to be reduced

a 3.3 percentage point increase from

by at least 30% by FY2030

the start of the year

(from FY2020 levels)

Indigenous peoples workforce

3.3% points

representation at the end of FY2021

was 7.2% in Australia, 7.5% in Chile

and 13.7% in Canada

Principles on Cultural Heritage in

US$175 million invested

Australia jointly developed with First

in environmental and

Nations Heritage Protection Alliance

social programs, including

a US$50 million donation

to the BHP Foundation

27% freshwater withdrawal

reduction from FY2017 baseline,

with 11% reduction achieved

in FY2021

11%

Getty images

Commitment to create 2,500 new

Partnerships to support our

Australian apprenticeships and training

Scope 3 GHG emissions goals

positions over the next five years

for FY2030 progressed with three

through the BHP FutureFit Academy,

major steelmakers who together

and a further 1,000 skills development

represent around 10% of global

opportunities in Australian regional

steel production

areas. Around 80% of the Academy's

graduates in FY2021 were female

Financial

US$25.9 bn 80%

301USc (120USc in FY2020)

Profit from operations

Shareholder dividends per share

US$4.12 bn 66%

32.5% (16.9% in FY2020)

Net debt

Underlying return on capital employed

BHP

Annual Report 2021

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

