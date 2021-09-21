BHP : Annual Report 2021

We are BHP, a leading global resources company.

1 ReportStrategic 2 Governance 3 StatementsFinancial 4 InformationAdditional

Our Purpose

Our purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world.

Our Values

Sustainability

Putting health and safety first, being environmentally responsible and supporting our communities.

Integrity

Doing what is right and doing what we say we will do.

Respect

Embracing openness, trust, teamwork, diversity and relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Performance

Achieving superior business results by stretching our capabilities.

Simplicity

Focusing our efforts on the things that matter most.

Accountability

Defining and accepting responsibility and delivering on our commitments.

We are successful when: