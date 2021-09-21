The Annual Report 2021 is available online at bhp.com
BHP Group Limited. ABN 49 004 028 077.
BHP Group Plc. Registration number 3196209.
BHP Annual Report 2021
We are BHP, a leading global resources company.
Our Purpose
Our purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world.
Our Values
Sustainability
Putting health and safety first, being environmentally responsible and supporting our communities.
Integrity
Doing what is right and doing what we say we will do.
Respect
Embracing openness, trust, teamwork, diversity and relationships that are mutually beneficial.
Performance
Achieving superior business results by stretching our capabilities.
Simplicity
Focusing our efforts on the things that matter most.
Accountability
Defining and accepting responsibility and delivering on our commitments.
We are successful when:
Our people start each day with a sense of purpose and end the day with a sense of accomplishment.
Our teams are inclusive and diverse.
Our communities, customers and suppliers value their relationships with us and are better off for our presence.
Our asset portfolio is world class and sustainably developed.
Our operational discipline and financial strength enables our future growth.
Our shareholders receive a superior return on their investment.
Our commodities support continued economic growth and decarbonisation.
1.1 Our highlights
Operational
No fatalities for a second consecutive year; total recordable injury frequency decreased 11% to 3.7 per million hours worked
Four major projects delivered on time and on budget, including the Spence Growth Project in Copper and South Flank in Iron Ore
Record volumes at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), Goonyella and Olympic Dam, and Escondida maintained average concentrator throughput at record levels
Investment in Jansen Stage 1 potash project; agreement to pursue a merger of our Petroleum business with Woodside; intention to unify our corporate structure under BHP's existing Australian parent company
