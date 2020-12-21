BHP : Changes to Board roles

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BHP advises that, in the light of Susan Kilsby taking on the role of Board Chair of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc (a company of which she has been a non-executive Director since 2015), Susan will step down as:
-
BHP's Senior Independent Director, and be replaced in that role by Gary Goldberg, effective immediately; and
-
the Chair of BHP's Remuneration Committee, and be replaced in that role by Christine O'Reilly, effective 1 March 2021.
Susan has informed the Board of her intention to retire as a BHP Director during CY2021, no later than the 2021 Annual General Meetings.
Gary Goldberg has been a non-executive Director of BHP since February 2020. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Sustainability Committee.
Christine O'Reilly has been a non-executive Director of BHP since October 2020.
She is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Risk and Audit Committee.
Disclaimer
