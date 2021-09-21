Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/21
37.75 AUD   +0.59%
05:28pBHP : Chile court gives BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine 90-day water pumping reprieve
RE
12:02pBHP : ESG Standards and Databook 2021
PU
10:32aBHP : Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Chile court gives BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine 90-day water pumping reprieve

09/21/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Chilean court handed a reprieve to BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine on Tuesday, agreeing to suspend a ban on it pumping water from an aquifer for 90 days as it prepares a fresh operational continuity plan.

After complaints by locals over the relatively small copper mine's impact on natural resources, the same First Environmental Court in July ruled that the operation must start again from scratch on seeking permits to operate.

In August, the court ordered "precautionary measures" that include ceasing groundwater extraction for 90 days from an aquifer near the mine, a ruling the company appealed.

The court ruled that the company could extract 54 liters per second of water for production purposes, "for a final term of 90 calendar days."

"Once that period has expired if the mine does not have approval for its environmental plan, the mining company will not continue to extract water," the court said in a statement.

It urged Chile's Environmental Assessment Service, which approves such plans, to conclude its assessment of the operation as soon as possible.

BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new ruling.

Cerro Colorado, a small mine in BHP's Chilean portfolio, produced about 1.2% of Chile's total copper output in 2020.

Copper miners across Chile, the world's top producer of the red metal, have been forced in recent years to find alternative means to feed water to their operations as drought and receding aquifers have hampered operations. Many have sharply reduced use of continental freshwater or turned to desalination plants. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
05:28pBHP : Chile court gives BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine 90-day water pumping reprieve
RE
12:02pBHP : ESG Standards and Databook 2021
PU
10:32aBHP : Annual Report 2021
PU
10:02aFTSE 100 Roars Back on Tuesday, Driven by M&A Prospects
DJ
07:02aMiners' FTSE 100 Top Spot Isn't Expected to Last
DJ
04:17aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks attempt rebound from Evergrande-led selloff
RE
03:19aAustralian shares recoup losses, end higher on energy boost
RE
02:58aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks struggle after Evergrande-fuelled selling
RE
01:10aCHINA EVERGRANDE : REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets fight for footing as investors fret ..
RE
12:12aBHP : ESG Roundtable (21 Sept 2021)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64 101 M - -
Net income 2022 20 743 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,84x
Yield 2022 8,59%
Capitalization 185 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,75 $
Average target price 35,45 $
Spread / Average Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP-11.03%133 609
RIO TINTO PLC-13.82%106 031
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.90%41 663
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.31%31 745
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)95.06%26 121
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED36.02%12 792