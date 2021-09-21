BHP : Chile court gives BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine 90-day water pumping reprieve

SANTIAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Chilean court handed a
reprieve to BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine on
Tuesday, agreeing to suspend a ban on it pumping water from an
aquifer for 90 days as it prepares a fresh operational
continuity plan.
After complaints by locals over the relatively small copper
mine's impact on natural resources, the same First Environmental
Court in July ruled that the operation must start again from
scratch on seeking permits to operate.
In August, the court ordered "precautionary measures" that
include ceasing groundwater extraction for 90 days from an
aquifer near the mine, a ruling the company appealed.
The court ruled that the company could extract 54 liters per
second of water for production purposes, "for a final term of 90
calendar days."
"Once that period has expired if the mine does not have
approval for its environmental plan, the mining company will not
continue to extract water," the court said in a statement.
It urged Chile's Environmental Assessment Service, which
approves such plans, to conclude its assessment of the operation
as soon as possible.
BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
the new ruling.
Cerro Colorado, a small mine in BHP's Chilean portfolio,
produced about 1.2% of Chile's total copper output in 2020.
Copper miners across Chile, the world's top producer of the
red metal, have been forced in recent years to find alternative
means to feed water to their operations as drought and receding
aquifers have hampered operations. Many have sharply reduced use
of continental freshwater or turned to desalination plants.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing
by Dan Grebler)