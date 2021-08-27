Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/27
44.7 AUD   -0.56%
02:24pBHP : Chile's Codelco calls striking workers back to table at Andina mine, unions say
RE
11:14aThe FTSE 100 Ends the Week on a Positive
DJ
08:28aEnergy companies race to complete Gulf of Mexico evacuations
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Chile's Codelco calls striking workers back to table at Andina mine, unions say

08/27/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - World top copper producer Codelco on Friday called on unions at its Andina mine to come back to the bargaining table 16 days after its workers walked off the job at the central Chilean deposit, union leaders told Reuters.

The strike, which has slowed operations and output to the minimum necessary to ensure safety, comes as the price for copper this year has soared on tight supply and recovering global demand.

" is giving itself the luxury of losing almost five million dollars a day," union leader Manuel Cañas told Reuters. The unions have held firm to their assertion that the contract offered by Codelco has curtailed historical benefits and ignored the high price of copper.

Union members have for more than two weeks held protests in front of state-run Codelco's headquarters in downtown Santiago and earlier delivered a letter to President Sebastian Pinera explaining their point of view.

Codelco declined to comment on the tensions, but the unions said a company manager had asked the Industrial Union of Labor Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers' Union (SUT) to return to the dialog table.

The ongoing strike comes shortly after global miner BHP struck a deal with workers at its massive Escondida mine that resulted in record-breaking benefits, an outcome that has raised the bar at mines elsewhere in Chile.

Andina produced 184,000 tonnes of copper in 2020. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
02:24pBHP : Chile's Codelco calls striking workers back to table at Andina mine, union..
RE
11:14aThe FTSE 100 Ends the Week on a Positive
DJ
08:28aEnergy companies race to complete Gulf of Mexico evacuations
RE
07:34aEnergy companies race to complete Gulf of Mexico evacuations
RE
01:51aBHP : Mt Arthur Coal delivers 5000 COVID-19 tests to keep community safe
PU
12:05aQ&A : Australian Gas Producer Woodside Seeks a Role on Global Stage
DJ
08/26Woodside CEO Sees Plenty of Potential in Gulf of Mexico Under BHP Deal
DJ
08/26U.S. offshore oil workers flee as storm nears Gulf of Mexico
RE
08/26Bhp plans to shut-in oil and gas production and remove all staff from shenzi ..
RE
08/26Bhp preparing to evacuate staff from shenzi oil production platorm in u.s. gu..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 6,69%
Capitalization 221 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,70 $
Average target price 36,57 $
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP5.35%160 863
RIO TINTO PLC-2.82%120 402
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.49%50 804
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.91%34 079
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)69.88%22 574
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.53%11 654