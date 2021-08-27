BHP : Chile's Codelco calls striking workers back to table at Andina mine, unions say

SANTIAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - World top copper producer
Codelco on Friday called on unions at its Andina mine to come
back to the bargaining table 16 days after its workers walked
off the job at the central Chilean deposit, union leaders told
Reuters.
The strike, which has slowed operations and output to the
minimum necessary to ensure safety, comes as the price for
copper this year has soared on tight supply and recovering
global demand.
" is giving itself the luxury of losing almost five
million dollars a day," union leader Manuel Cañas told Reuters.
The unions have held firm to their assertion that the contract
offered by Codelco has curtailed historical benefits and ignored
the high price of copper.
Union members have for more than two weeks held protests in
front of state-run Codelco's headquarters in downtown Santiago
and earlier delivered a letter to President Sebastian Pinera
explaining their point of view.
Codelco declined to comment on the tensions, but the unions
said a company manager had asked the Industrial Union of Labor
Integration (SIIL) and the Unified Workers' Union (SUT) to
return to the dialog table.
The ongoing strike comes shortly after global miner BHP
struck a deal with workers at its massive Escondida
mine that resulted in record-breaking benefits, an outcome that
has raised the bar at mines elsewhere in Chile.
Andina produced 184,000 tonnes of copper in 2020.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky)