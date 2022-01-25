Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/25 12:10:14 am
45.03 AUD   -1.25%
03:17aBHP : Community Complaints November 2021
PU
02:57aBHP : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
01:37aBHP : Community Complaints December 2021
PU
BHP : Community Complaints November 2021

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
BHP Mt Arthur Coal

Community Complaints Summary

Community Response Line #1800 882 044

Period:

October 21

Date

Time

From

Issue

Lodgement type

Investigation and response to caller

2/10/21

7:04pm

Roxburgh Road,

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,

Muswellbrook

which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

4/10/21

5:08pm

Roxburgh Road,

Lighting

Community Response Line

Nearest real-time monitor did not record any

Muswellbrook

exceedances or distribute any alerts. Caller was

advised of investigation and monitoring results.

13/10/21

8:32pm

Roxburgh Road,

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Muswellbrook

which was switched off to the resident's satisfaction.

21/10/21

8:00pm

Roxburgh Road,

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary light, which

Muswellbrook

was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

22/10/21

12:00pm

Denman Road,

Other

Community Response Line

Immediate installation of a dedicated traffic controller

Muswellbrook

to direct truck movements entering and exiting BHP

property.

30/10/21

5:22pm

Shephard Avenue

General Dust

Community Response Line

Operations were modified to lower levels in response

Muswellbrook

to airborne dust evident due to strong southerly winds.

No dust monitor exceedances were recorded for the

period. Caller was advised of result.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 821 M - -
Net income 2022 18 492 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 8,92%
Capitalization 163 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP9.88%161 884
RIO TINTO PLC7.60%116 811
GLENCORE PLC3.55%68 388
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.80%52 707
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.76%32 774
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)15.80%29 820