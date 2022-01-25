BHP : Community Complaints November 2021

|
BHP Mt Arthur Coal
|
|
|
|
|
Community Complaints Summary
|
|
|
|
Community Response Line #1800 882 044
|
|
|
|
Period:
|
October 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Time
|
From
|
Issue
|
Lodgement type
|
Investigation and response to caller
|
2/10/21
|
7:04pm
|
Roxburgh Road,
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/10/21
|
5:08pm
|
Roxburgh Road,
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Nearest real-time monitor did not record any
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
exceedances or distribute any alerts. Caller was
|
|
|
|
|
|
advised of investigation and monitoring results.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13/10/21
|
8:32pm
|
Roxburgh Road,
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which was switched off to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21/10/21
|
8:00pm
|
Roxburgh Road,
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary light, which
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22/10/21
|
12:00pm
|
Denman Road,
|
Other
|
Community Response Line
|
Immediate installation of a dedicated traffic controller
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
to direct truck movements entering and exiting BHP
|
|
|
|
|
|
property.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30/10/21
|
5:22pm
|
Shephard Avenue
|
General Dust
|
Community Response Line
|
Operations were modified to lower levels in response
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
to airborne dust evident due to strong southerly winds.
|
|
|
|
|
|
No dust monitor exceedances were recorded for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
period. Caller was advised of result.
|
|
|
|
|
|