BHP : Community Complaints September 2021

BHP Mt Arthur Coal

Community Complaints Summary

Community Response Line #1800 882 044

Period: September-21

Date Time From Issue Lodgement type Investigation and response to caller

1/9/21 9:16pm Bureen Rd Lighting Community Response Line Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Bureen which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

1/9/21 9:48pm Bureen Rd Lighting Community Response Line Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Bureen which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

2/9/21 9:23pm Roxburgh Rd Lighting Community Response Line Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Muswellbrook which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

3/9/21 7:51pm Roxburgh Rd Lighting Community Response Line Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Muswellbrook which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

5/9/21 7:18pm Roxburgh Rd Lighting Community Response Line Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,

Muswellbrook which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

6/9/21 10:32am Roxburgh Rd Availability of customer Community Response Line Investigation with phone service provider found the

service on Community Community Response Line was attended on 3

Response Line September between 7-8pm.

9/9/21 2:28pm Racecourse Rd Blasting Community Response Line Monitoring results indicated overpressure and

Muswellbrook vibration levels were within regulatory criteria. Caller

was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

11/9/21 7:45pm Roxburgh Rd Lighting Community Response Line Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,