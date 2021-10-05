Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/04
36.94 AUD   +0.24%
BHP : Community Complaints September 2021

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
BHP Mt Arthur Coal

Community Complaints Summary

Community Response Line #1800 882 044

Period: September-21

Date

Time

From

Issue

Lodgement type

Investigation and response to caller

1/9/21

9:16pm

Bureen Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Bureen

which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

1/9/21

9:48pm

Bureen Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Bureen

which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

2/9/21

9:23pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Muswellbrook

which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

3/9/21

7:51pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Muswellbrook

which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

5/9/21

7:18pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,

Muswellbrook

which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

6/9/21

10:32am

Roxburgh Rd

Availability of customer

Community Response Line

Investigation with phone service provider found the

service on Community

Community Response Line was attended on 3

Response Line

September between 7-8pm.

9/9/21

2:28pm

Racecourse Rd

Blasting

Community Response Line

Monitoring results indicated overpressure and

Muswellbrook

vibration levels were within regulatory criteria. Caller

was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

11/9/21

7:45pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,

Muswellbrook

which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

16/9/21

2:57pm

Skelletar Stock Rte

Availability of Community

NSW Department of

Investigation revealed the BHP website had been

Muswellbrook

Consultative Council

Planning, Industry &

rebuilt and relaunched on 7 September and not all

(CCC) minutes on BHP

Environment

CCC minutes had successfully migrated across to the

new site. CCC minutes were uploaded to BHP's

website

website on 17 September.

17/9/21

8:05pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary light,

Muswellbrook

which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

19/9/21

9:32pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Muswellbrook

which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

24/9/21

7:35pm

Roxburgh Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary light,

Muswellbrook

which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.

27/9/21

7:57pm

Bureen Rd

Lighting

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,

Bureen

which were adjusted. Further light positioning

adjustments made on following day to ensure

continued mitigation of impacts.

30/9//21

9:38pm

Roxburgh Rd

Noise

Community Response Line

Nearest real-time monitor did not record any

Muswellbrook

exceedances or distribute any alerts. Caller was

advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
