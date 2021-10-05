BHP : Community Complaints September 2021

BHP Mt Arthur Coal
Community Complaints Summary
Community Response Line #1800 882 044
Period: September-21
|
Date
|
Time
|
From
|
Issue
|
Lodgement type
|
Investigation and response to caller
|
1/9/21
|
9:16pm
|
Bureen Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Bureen
|
|
|
which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/9/21
|
9:48pm
|
Bureen Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Bureen
|
|
|
which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2/9/21
|
9:23pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/9/21
|
7:51pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/9/21
|
7:18pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/9/21
|
10:32am
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Availability of customer
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation with phone service provider found the
|
|
|
|
service on Community
|
|
Community Response Line was attended on 3
|
|
|
|
Response Line
|
|
September between 7-8pm.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/9/21
|
2:28pm
|
Racecourse Rd
|
Blasting
|
Community Response Line
|
Monitoring results indicated overpressure and
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
vibration levels were within regulatory criteria. Caller
|
|
|
|
|
|
was advised of investigation and monitoring results.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/9/21
|
7:45pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of one stationary light,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/9/21
|
2:57pm
|
Skelletar Stock Rte
|
Availability of Community
|
NSW Department of
|
Investigation revealed the BHP website had been
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
Consultative Council
|
Planning, Industry &
|
rebuilt and relaunched on 7 September and not all
|
|
|
|
(CCC) minutes on BHP
|
Environment
|
CCC minutes had successfully migrated across to the
|
|
|
|
new site. CCC minutes were uploaded to BHP's
|
|
|
|
website
|
|
|
|
|
|
website on 17 September.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17/9/21
|
8:05pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary light,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which was adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/9/21
|
9:32pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24/9/21
|
7:35pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary light,
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
which were adjusted to the resident's satisfaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27/9/21
|
7:57pm
|
Bureen Rd
|
Lighting
|
Community Response Line
|
Investigation revealed location of stationary lights,
|
|
|
Bureen
|
|
|
which were adjusted. Further light positioning
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments made on following day to ensure
|
|
|
|
|
|
continued mitigation of impacts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30/9//21
|
9:38pm
|
Roxburgh Rd
|
Noise
|
Community Response Line
|
Nearest real-time monitor did not record any
|
|
|
Muswellbrook
|
|
|
exceedances or distribute any alerts. Caller was
|
|
|
|
|
|
advised of investigation and monitoring results.
|
|
|
|
|
|
