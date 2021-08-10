BHP : Copper advances on supply worries in Chile

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Tuesday on supply threats
in top producer Chile after workers at a mine walked off the job
and as mediation talks at the giant Escondida mine extended in
an effort to avoid a strike.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.9% to $9,454.50 a tonne by 0712 GMT.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 69,550 yuan
($10,737.83) a tonne, tracking losses overnight in London.
"The market is facing the possibility of strike action
across multiple operations in Chile, including the huge
Escondida copper mine," said ANZ analysts in a note.
BHP Group Ltd and the union of workers at its
Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, said on Monday they
would extend government mediated contract talks for an
additional day in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.
Workers at JX Nippon Copper's Caserones mine in Chile will
walk off the job from Tuesday after last-ditch talks over a
collective labour contract collapsed on Monday, the union said.
FUNDAMENTALS
* New power consumption restrictions imposed by southern
China's Guangxi region on aluminium producers at the weekend
could temporarily shut down about half a million tonnes of
annual smelting capacity, consultancies said.
* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> rose to $60 a tonne,
its highest since March 26, indicating improved demand for
importing the metal into top consumer China.
* The discount of LME cash aluminium on the three-month
contract <CMAL0-3> expanded to $9.23 a tonne, its biggest since
July 23, indicating that tightness in nearby supplies has eased.
* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,566.50 a tonne, lead
advanced 1% to $2,280 a tonne, zinc increased
0.9% to $2,977 a tonne and nickel was up 1.2% at $18,845
a tonne.
* ShFE nickel shed 1.5% to 140,120 yuan a tonne,
tin jumped 2.7% to 236,720 yuan a tonne, aluminium
edged up 0.2% to 19,950 yuan a tonne and zinc
rose 0.3% to 22,430 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.4771 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Amy Caren Daniel)