BHP : Diggers and Dealers 2020 - Towards a sustainable future

Disclaimer

Forw ard-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; production forecasts; plans, strategies and objectives of management; closure or divestment of certain assets, operations or facilities (including associated costs); anticipated production or construction commencement dates; capital costs and scheduling; operating costs and shortages of materials and skilled employees; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; prov isions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'intend', 'aim', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believ e', 'expect', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'annualised' or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available as at the date of this release and are not guarantees or predictions of f uture performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant v olatility, uncertainty and disruption arising in connection with COVID-19.

For example, our future revenues from our assets, projects or mines described in this release will be based, in part, upon the market price of the minerals, metals or petroleum produced, which may vary significantly from current levels. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the f easibility of the development of a particular project, the expansion of certain facilities or mines, or the continuation of existing assets.

Other factors that may affect the actual construction or production commencement dates, costs or production output and anticipated lives of assets, mines or facilities include our ability to profitably produce and transport the minerals, petroleum and/or metals extracted to applicable markets; the impact of f oreign currency exchange rates on the market prices of the minerals, petroleum or metals we produce; activities of government authorities in the countries where we sell our products and in the countries where we are exploring or developing projects, facilities or mines, including increases in taxes; changes in environmental and other regulations; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business; political uncertainty; labour unrest; and other f actors identif ied in the risk factors discussed in BHP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') (including in Annual Reports on Form 20-F) which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

Presentation of data

Unless specified otherwise: variance analysis relates to the relative performance of BHP and/or its operations during the 2020 financial year compared with the 2019 financial year; operations includes operated assets and non-operated assets; total operations refers to the combination of continuing and discontinued operations; continuing operations refers to data presented excluding the impacts of South32 from the 2014 financial year onwards, and Onshore US from the 2017 financial year onwards; copper equivalent production based on 2020 financial year average realised prices; references to Underlying EBITDA margin exclude third party trading activities; data from subsidiaries are shown on a 100 per cent basis and data from equity accounted investments and other operations is presented, with the exception of net operating assets, reflecting BHP's share; medium term refers to our five year plan. Queensland Coal comprises the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) asset, jointly operated with Mitsubishi, and the BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) asset, operated by BHP. Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding. All f ootnote content (except in the Annexures) is contained on slides 17-20.

Alternativ e performance measures

We use v arious alternative performance measures to reflect our underlying performance. For further informationplease refer to alternative performance measures set out on pages 51 - 62 of the BHP Results for the year ended 30 June 2020.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitationof an offer tobuy or sell BHP securities in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.

BHP and its subsidiaries

In this presentation, the terms 'BHP', the 'Company', the 'Group', 'our business', 'organization', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to BHP Group Limited, BHP Group Plc and, except where the context otherwise requires, their respective subsidiaries set out in note 13 'Related undertaking of the Group' in section 5.2 of BHP's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Those terms do not included non-operated assets. Notwithstanding that this presentation may include production, financial and other inf ormation from non-operated assets, non-operated assets are not included in the Group and, as a result, statements regarding our operations, assets and values apply only to our operated assets unless otherwise stated. Our non-operated assets include Antamina, Cerrejón, Samarco, Atlantis, Mad Dog, Bass Strait and North West Shelf.