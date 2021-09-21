Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/20
37.53 AUD   -4.16%
BHP : ESG Roundtable (21 Sept 2021)

09/21/2021 | 12:12am EDT
ESG roundtable

September 2021

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; production forecasts; plans, strategies and objectives of management; assumed long-term scenarios; potential global responses to climate change; the potential effect of possible future events on the value of the BHP portfolio; closure or divestment of certain assets, operations or facilities (including associated costs); anticipated production or construction commencement dates; capital costs and scheduling; operating costs and shortages of materials and skilled employees; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; provisions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'intend', 'aim', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'annualised' or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available as at the date of this presentation and/or the date of the Group's planning processes or scenario analysis processes. There are inherent limitations with scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios might eventuate. Scenarios do not constitute definitive outcomes for us. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct and may or may not eventuate, and scenarios may be impacted by additional factors to the assumptions disclosed. Additionally, forward-looking statement and are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption arising in connection with COVID- 19.

For example, our future revenues from our assets, projects or mines described in this presentation will be based, in part, upon the market price of the minerals, metals or petroleum produced, which may vary significantly from current levels. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility of the development of a particular project, the expansion of certain facilities or mines, or the continuation of existing assets.

Other factors that may affect the actual construction or production commencement dates, costs or production output and anticipated lives of assets, mines or facilities include our ability to profitably produce and transport the minerals, petroleum and/or metals extracted to applicable markets; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the market prices of the minerals, petroleum or metals we produce; activities of government authorities in the countries where we sell our products and in the countries where we are exploring or developing projects, facilities or mines, including increases in taxes; changes in environmental and other regulations; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business; political uncertainty; labour unrest; and other factors identified in the risk factors discussed in BHP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') (including in Annual Reports on Form 20-F) which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

BHP Climate Transition Action Plan 2021 and BHP Climate Change Report 2020

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the BHP Climate Transition Action Plan 2021 and the BHP Climate Change Report 2020, both available at bhp.com/climate. Some of the information in this presentation provides a concise overview of certain aspects of those Reports and may omit information, context, definitions, analysis, assumptions and drivers and, accordingly, BHP cautions readers from relying on that information in this presentation in isolation.

Presentation of information and data

Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding. Refer to slide 24 for the footnotes referenced in this presentation.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.

BHP and its subsidiaries

In this presentation, the terms 'BHP', the 'Company', the 'Group', 'our business', 'organisation', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to BHP Group Limited, BHP Group Plc and, except where the context otherwise requires, their respective subsidiaries set out in note 13 'Related undertaking of the Group' in section 3.2 of BHP's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Those terms do not included non-operated assets. Notwithstanding that this presentation may include production, financial and other information from non-operated assets, non-operated assets are not included in the Group and, as a result, statements regarding our operations, assets and values apply only to our operated assets unless otherwise stated. Our non-operated assets include Antamina, Cerrejón, Samarco, Atlantis, Mad Dog, Bass Strait and North West Shelf.

ESG roundtable

21 September 2021

2

Agenda

Introduction

Geof Stapledon

Climate change

Fiona Wild, Graham Winkelman, Ben Ellis, Anna Wiley, Lee Levkowitz, Tony Cudmore

Biodiversity

Tim Cooper, Anne Dekker

Cultural heritage

Libby Ferrari, Colin Johnston

Safety update

Rob Telford, Michael Donoghue

Q&A

Geof Stapledon

Climate change (repeat)

Fiona Wild, Graham Winkelman, Ben Ellis, Anna Wiley, Lee Levkowitz, Tony Cudmore

ESG roundtable

21 September 2021

3

Climate change

Fiona Wild VP Sustainability and Climate Change

Climate Transition Action Plan

Builds on the BHP Climate Change Report 2020

Updates on BHP's climate performance

Aligned to the CA100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark

More detail on key indicators

Basis of 'Say on Climate' advisory vote

ESG roundtable

21 September 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
