Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Encounter Resources offers BHP 75% stake in Elliot Copper project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:59pm EDT
A tonne of nickel powder made by BHP Group sits in a warehouse at its Nickel West division, south of Perth

Encounter Resources said on Thursday it signed an option pact with BHP Group to give the global miner a stake of up to 75% in its Elliot Copper project after completion of a joint validation programme.

BHP and Encounter will complete the initial validation of the Elliot project, sprawling over 4,500 sq km (1,737 sq miles) in Australia's Northern Territory, by the end of December, the gold and copper miner said.

BHP would need to spend up to A$22 million ($16 million) for exploration within 10 years at Elliot if it decided to take a stake in the project, Encounter said.

It added that BHP could elect for further validation programmes next year before deciding whether to exercise its option and enter an earn-in joint venture with Encounter.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.31% 37.15 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
09/23BHP : Encounter Resources offers BHP 75% stake in Elliot Copper project
RE
09/23Australia shares fall over 1% as data signals slow global recovery
RE
09/22Australia shares end lower as rising COVID-19 cases stoke lockdown worries
RE
09/21Australia shares hit over 2-month low as miners drag; U.S. stimulus woes weig..
RE
09/21BHP : Daniielle brings her whole self to Yandi
PU
09/21BHP : Daniielle brings her whole self to Yandi
PU
09/21BHP : Daniielle brings her whole self to Yandi
PU
09/21BHP : Early redemption of US$1,000,000,000 6.250% Subordinated Non-Call 5 Fixed ..
PU
09/21Rio Tinto has not formally committed to review threatened sites, Aboriginal g..
RE
09/21Australia shares end at near 3-month low as banks, miners slump
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 814 M - -
Net income 2021 8 662 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 5,03%
Capitalization 123 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,39 $
Last Close Price 26,24 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-4.55%123 317
RIO TINTO PLC6.11%101 515
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.55%28 795
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.84%20 240
FRESNILLO PLC88.14%11 995
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC40.08%10 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group