BHP Expects Chile Copper Mines Will Face Mounting Challenges -- Commodity Comment

BHP Group Ltd., the world's largest mining company by market value, on Wednesday reported a 4% fall in third-quarter iron-ore output, alongside a 9% drop in copper production and a 7% lift in petroleum volumes. Here are some remarks from that report:

On Chile copper mines:

"For the nine months to March 2021, our Chilean assets continued to operate with a substantial reduction in their operational workforces as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. The operating environment across our Chilean assets is expected to become more challenging in the June 2021 quarter, given escalating Covid-19 infections, increased pressures on Chile's health system and border restrictions. Reductions in our on-site workforce are forecast to remain substantial."

On iron-ore output:

"Western Australia Iron Ore production increased by 3% to a nine-month record 187 million tons, reflecting record production at Jimblebar and strong performance across the supply chain, with improved train cycle times and car dumper performance and reliability. This record performance was achieved despite significant weather impacts in December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, and the planned Mining Area C and South Flank major tie-in activity. Commissioning activities for South Flank are expected to commence in the June 2021 quarter."

On projects:

"We are reliably executing our major projects, bringing on new supply in copper, petroleum and iron ore. The Spence Growth Option and Samarco are ramping up and West Barracouta, in Petroleum, started production this month. First production from Petroleum's Ruby project is expected in the coming weeks and South Flank, with its higher grade and lump proportion, is on track to begin production in the middle of the year."

On coal production:

"At Queensland Coal, strong underlying operational performance, including record stripping at BMA and record production at Goonyella, was offset by significant wet weather impacts across most operations and planned wash plant maintenance at Saraji and Caval Ridge in the first half of the year. At South Walker Creek, production decreased despite record truck and shovel stripping in the March 2021 quarter, as a result of higher strip ratios due to ongoing impacts from geotechnical constraints and lower yields."

