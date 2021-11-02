Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BHP Extends Noront Offer Deadline Amid Talks With Wyloo

11/02/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle

BHP Group Ltd. extended the deadline on its takeover offer for Noront Resources Ltd., saying it has entered talks with shareholder and rival suitor Wyloo Metals Pty. Ltd. over its stake.

BHP said it is in discussions with Wyloo Metals, owned by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest, regarding its potential support of BHP's 75 Canadian-cent (US$0.60) per share offer to acquire Noront and that the initial expiry of its offer has been extended--to Nov. 16 from Nov. 9--to allow for those discussions to progress.

"The earliest time BHP will be taking up Noront shares under its bid will be at the new expiry time," BHP said in a statement.

BHP and Wyloo have been in a bidding war for Noront, which is focused on developing deposits in northern Ontario that contain metals such as copper and nickel, expected to be in high demand as the world decarbonizes.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.33% 35.56 End-of-day quote.-16.19%
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. -8.24% 0.78 Delayed Quote.359.46%
WTI -1.05% 82.971 Delayed Quote.72.17%
