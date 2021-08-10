BHP : Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

(Adds output data, potential buyers, details)
HOUSTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has
begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a
long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to
shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year.
Three years ago, the top U.S. oil producer set a goal of
raising $15 billion from sales by December 2021. More recently,
it promised to accelerate lagging sales to whittle a record $70
billion debt pile.
The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for
almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in
Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed.
The assets are among gas projects with declining production
and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures
in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.
Exxon is marketing the properties itself and aims to receive
bids by Sept. 16 and close any sale by year-end.
"We are providing information to third parties that may have
an interest in the assets," King said. No buyers have been
identified, she said, declining to confirm the due date for bids
or the company's anticipated value on the wells.
DECLINING PRODUCTION
The company has achieved about a third of its three-year,
$15 billion sales target. This year, it has received sales
proceeds of $557 million through June, and has deals pending
valued at more than $2.15 billion.
Exxon acquired the Fayetteville assets https://www.reuters.com/article/us-petrohawk/petrohawk-sells-some-assets-to-exxon-for-650-million-idUKTRE6BM3AU20101223
in 2010 for $650 million during a shale boom that would change
the U.S. energy landscape, leading to an oversupply of gas that
pushed prices to record lows and last year. This led Exxon to
reduce the value of its U.S. oil and gas holdings by $17.1
billion.
Output in the assets on offer fell by more than half since
2016 to about 160 million cubic feet per day last year,
according to Exxon marketing materials seen by Reuters.
The Arkansas properties cover some 416,000 net acres (1,680
square kilometers) and are some of the North American natural
gas resources cut last year from Exxon's development plan. The
sale includes 844 operated and 4,104 non-operated wells, King
said.
Dallas-based Merit Energy is evaluating the properties, one
person familiar with the matter said. Merit in 2018 purchased
about 258,000 acres in the same area from BHP for $300 million.
Merit did not reply to requests for comment by phone, e-mail
and LinkedIn. Exxon declined to comment on potential bidders.
WORLDWIDE DIVESTMENTS
Exxon, which suffered a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020,
is selling dozens of properties in Asia, Africa, the United
States and Europe.
The company is prioritizing debt reduction and its
shareholder dividend, officials said last month. After total
debt last year doubled to almost $70 billion since 2018, Exxon
paid off more than $7 billion this year, to reduce its burden to
$60.6 billion.
This year, it has held talks with Britain's Savannah Energy
over properties in Chad and Cameroon https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/savannah-energy-talks-with-exxon-sell-some-africa-assets-2021-06-02/#:~:text=The%20British%20oil%20and%20gas,nearly%207%25%20at%2019.25%20pence
and sold stakes in two deep water oilfields to Occidental
Petroleum and others.
Exxon is seeing new interest in its properties with this
year's rebound in oil and gas prices, said Exxon Senior Vice
President Jack Williams on July 30.
"That whole divestment discussion that we've had in the past
continues," Williams said.
