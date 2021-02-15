Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
45.75 AUD   +2.30%
11:26aBHP Sees Robust Prices As Covid Vaccine Rolled Out -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10:56aBHP First-Half Net Profit Down 20%, Underlying Earnings Lift
DJ
10:33aBHP : Results for the half year ended 31 December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP First-Half Net Profit Down 20%, Underlying Earnings Lift

02/15/2021 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--BHP Group Ltd. reported a 20% drop in first-half net profit mostly because of a write down against the thermal-coal business it wants to offload, but said underlying profit rose as prices for iron ore and copper strengthened.

BHP, the world's largest listed miner by market value, reported a net profit of $3.88 billion for the six months through December, versus $4.87 billion a year earlier.

The result was dragged down by $2.2 billion in one-off charges, which included a post-tax impairment charge of $1.2 billion in relation to New South Wales Energy Coal and associated deferred tax assets that was flagged in January. BHP also recoded costs of roughly $200 million linked to the coronavirus pandemic and almost $400 million against its Samarco joint venture with Brazil's Vale SA, which recently restarted operations after a 2015 fatal dam collapse.

The company said its underlying profit rose by 16% to $6.04 billion, underpinned by higher prices for iron ore and copper. Still, that missed the $6.33 billion median forecast from 17 analysts compiled by Vuma.

Directors declared an interim dividend of $1.01 a share, up from 65 cents in the same period a year ago.

The company reported net debt of $11.84 billion, below a US$12 billion-US$17 billion target range.

The rise in prices of iron ore and copper, BHP's two biggest earners, offset weaker prices for other commodities including oil and steelmaking coal. During the half, BHP's average realized price of iron ore jumped 33% year-on-year, and copper was up 28%.

Iron-ore prices surged to a nine-year high late in 2020 owing to frenzied buying from China, where steel production has been strong amid its faster-than-expected economic recovery.

Output was broadly flat during the period. BHP last month said it produced more iron ore but less coal, copper and petroleum in the first half of its fiscal year.

Operations were strong, it said, but production was held back by planned maintenance, depletion of some oil and gas fields, weaker copper grades and adverse weather.

BHP said plans to offload its thermal-coal operations were ongoing, with options for a demerger or trade sale being investigated.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-21 1656ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 2.30% 45.75 End-of-day quote.7.82%
WTI -0.35% 60.112 Delayed Quote.20.26%
All news about BHP GROUP
11:26aBHP Sees Robust Prices As Covid Vaccine Rolled Out -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10:56aBHP First-Half Net Profit Down 20%, Underlying Earnings Lift
DJ
10:33aBHP : Results for the half year ended 31 December 2020
PU
06:35aMiners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher
RE
06:34aEuropean stocks rise to near 1-year high on commodity gains
RE
03:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: American Express, Nissan, Daimler
01:10aBHP GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/14Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher
RE
02/14Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism
RE
02/14Australia shares end higher on commodity boost, economic rebound bets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 137 M - -
Net income 2021 12 703 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 215 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,30 $
Last Close Price 45,75 $
Spread / Highest target -5,81%
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP7.82%164 077
RIO TINTO PLC8.48%136 154
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.84%50 254
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.84%34 390
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-4.39%10 520
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED8.36%10 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ