    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/02
35.56 AUD   -2.33%
BHP Group Plc - Director Declaration - Form 6-K

11/03/2021 | 06:14am EDT
BHP Group Plc - Director Declaration

In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), BHP Group Plc advises that Christine O'Reilly, a Director of BHP Group Plc and BHP Group Limited, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ). Christine will commence as a non-executive director of ANZ effective today, 1 November 2021.

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077 BHP Group plc Registration number 3196209
LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28 LEI 549300C116EOWV835768
Registered in Australia Registered in England and Wales
Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Registered Office: Nova South, 160 Victoria Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia London SW1E 5LB United Kingdom
Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015 Tel +44 20 7802 4000 Fax +44 20 7802 4111

Members of the BHP Group which is headquartered in Australia

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 638 M - -
Net income 2022 18 907 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,54x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 57,5%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 26,44 $
Average target price 33,67 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP-16.19%131 620
RIO TINTO PLC-18.46%100 145
GLENCORE PLC52.04%63 404
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.19%45 373
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.81%33 729
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)101.48%26 736