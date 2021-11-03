BHP Group Plc - Director Declaration - Form 6-K

BHP Group Plc - Director Declaration

In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), BHP Group Plc advises that Christine O'Reilly, a Director of BHP Group Plc and BHP Group Limited, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ). Christine will commence as a non-executive director of ANZ effective today, 1 November 2021.

