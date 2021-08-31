Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/30
45.83 AUD   +2.53%
03:42aBHP : Jenny Purdie Copper to the World Conference
PU
02:32aBHP : on-site vaccination trial a first for Australias resources sector
PU
08/30BHP : Caterpillar Partner to Develop Zero-Emissions Mining Trucks
MT
BHP : Jenny Purdie Copper to the World Conference

08/31/2021 | 03:42am EDT
BHP's Olympic Dam Asset President spoke at the recent Copper to the World Conference in Adelaide, Australia, about sourcing the copper required for our future. Read the full speech here.
Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 8,95%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,40 $
Average target price 36,57 $
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP8.01%164 900
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.20%52 409
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.25%34 696
RIO TINTO PLC-1.21%29 644
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.31%22 966
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED24.76%12 180