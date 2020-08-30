Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/28
37.73 AUD   -1.85%
08/30BHP : Mining is my new career
PU
08/30BHP : Tackling heightened corruption through open contracting
PU
08/28Australia shares end lower on virus woes; post second weekly loss
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Mining is my new career

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 11:20pm EDT
31 August 2020, 11:00 AM
  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email

Kerri-Lee is one of 74 employees involved in Yandi's New to Industry (NTI) program, which was launched in October 2019.

Prior to joining BHP and becoming a dump truck driver, Kerri-Lee was a hairdresser.

'I started in December 2019 and once I got there it was like being welcomed into a family' Kerri-Lee said.

'I couldn't say a bad thing about my experience... I would highly recommend the program to anyone.'

Yandi's NTI program has gone from strength to strength - and with 61% female representation, Yandi is skilling up a workforce ready for the future. The NTI program also has an outstanding representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates, making up 55% of the cohort.

Kerri-Lee is about to embark on the next stage of her journey as she transitions to a position at South Flank in late September. She is excited about her first day at BHP's newest Iron Ore mine and the opportunities that lay ahead for her.

Dan Heal, General Manager Yandi, said that welcoming NTI candidates to Yandi has brought fresh perspective and enthusiasm.

'It is wonderful to think that our mine sites in 5 or 10 years time will benefit from the pipeline of diverse talent we are building now. BHP's own data has shown that diverse teams are safer and more productive, not to mention driving a healthier culture where everyone feels safe to speak up.

'The future of mining is in good hands.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
08/30BHP : Mining is my new career
PU
08/30BHP : Tackling heightened corruption through open contracting
PU
08/28Australia shares end lower on virus woes; post second weekly loss
RE
08/27BHP : Tom uses downtime to upskill
PU
08/26BHP : People come first for Tanya and Grant
PU
08/26Australia shares slip on rising virus death toll
RE
08/25MIDLAND EXPLORATION : Enters Into Strategic Alliance with BHP for Funding Nickel..
AQ
08/25RIO TINTO'S WEAK RESPONSE TO CAVE BL : Russell
RE
08/25RIO TINTO'S WEAK RESPONSE TO CAVE BL : Russell
RE
08/24Canada's Midland in nickel exploration funding deal with BHP
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 895 M - -
Net income 2020 8 521 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,57 $
Last Close Price 27,79 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-3.06%129 947
RIO TINTO PLC2.93%103 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.67%30 182
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.29%20 934
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC69.71%12 769
FRESNILLO PLC97.20%12 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group