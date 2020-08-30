BHP : Mining is my new career

Kerri-Lee is one of 74 employees involved in Yandi's New to Industry (NTI) program, which was launched in October 2019.

Prior to joining BHP and becoming a dump truck driver, Kerri-Lee was a hairdresser.

'I started in December 2019 and once I got there it was like being welcomed into a family' Kerri-Lee said.

'I couldn't say a bad thing about my experience... I would highly recommend the program to anyone.'

Yandi's NTI program has gone from strength to strength - and with 61% female representation, Yandi is skilling up a workforce ready for the future. The NTI program also has an outstanding representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates, making up 55% of the cohort.

Kerri-Lee is about to embark on the next stage of her journey as she transitions to a position at South Flank in late September. She is excited about her first day at BHP's newest Iron Ore mine and the opportunities that lay ahead for her.

Dan Heal, General Manager Yandi, said that welcoming NTI candidates to Yandi has brought fresh perspective and enthusiasm.

'It is wonderful to think that our mine sites in 5 or 10 years time will benefit from the pipeline of diverse talent we are building now. BHP's own data has shown that diverse teams are safer and more productive, not to mention driving a healthier culture where everyone feels safe to speak up.

'The future of mining is in good hands.'