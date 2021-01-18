Log in
BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week commencing 18 January 2021 (PDF 37 kB)

01/18/2021 | 03:04pm EST
Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited

Ref. Blast Notification Letter.DOC

Thomas Mitchell Drive

Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia

Private Mail Bag No. 8

8 January 2021

Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia

Tel +61 2 6544 5800 Fax +61 2 6544 5801

bhpbilliton.com

The Resident

Mt Arthur Coal Blast Schedule

Dear The Resident

Our Development Consent requires us to advise nearby residents of blasting activities scheduled on site.

For the week commencing Monday 18 January, 2021 blasts are scheduled for the following times:

§

3

Blasts

Monday 18January, 2021

§

1

Blast

Friday 22 January, 2021

The firing window is between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Mt Arthur Coal will co-ordinate blast times with Bengalla coal mine to minimise potential cumulative blasting impacts.

This schedule may be subject to delays from production constraints or by unsuitable weather conditions on the day of the blast, such as low cloud or strong winds.

For more up-to-date information about Mt Arthur Coal's blasting activities, residents are encouraged to visit Muswellbrook Shire Council's online blasting portal:

https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/index.php/blasting/blasting- announcements?highlight=WyJibGFzdGluZyJd

Actual blast times are also posted on a weekly basis on our website:

http://www.bhpbilliton.com/society/regulatory

Please select NSWEC - Mt Arthur Coal from the Coal Assets - The blast schedule for the week ahead will be listed under 'Blast Information'

Should you have any queries or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the Mt Arthur Coal 24 hour Community Response Line on 1800 882 044.

Per: CN

Jesse Vinson

Specialist Mine Scheduling - Drill and Blast

Registered Office:

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited

Level 14, 480 Queen Street

Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia

ABN 83 000 181 902

Registered in Australia

A member of the BHP Billiton Group

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 20:03:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
