Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 2 November 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited

Ref. Blast Notification Letter.DOC

Thomas Mitchell Drive

Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia

Private Mail Bag No. 8

22 October 2020

Muswellbrook NSW 2333 Australia

Tel +61 2 6544 5800 Fax +61 2 6544 5801

bhpbilliton.com

The Resident

Mt Arthur Coal Blast Schedule

Dear The Resident

Our Development Consent requires us to advise nearby residents of blasting activities scheduled on site.

For the week commencing Monday 2nd November 2020 blasts are scheduled for the following times:

2

Blasts

Monday 02 November 2020

1

Blast

Tuesday 03 November 2020

1

Blast

Thursday

05 November 2020

2

Blasts

Friday 06

November 2020

The firing window is between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Mt Arthur Coal will co-ordinate blast times with Bengalla coal mine to minimise potential cumulative blasting impacts.

This schedule may be subject to delays from production constraints or by unsuitable weather conditions on the day of the blast, such as low cloud or strong winds.

For more up-to-date information about Mt Arthur Coal's blasting activities, residents are encouraged to visit Muswellbrook Shire Council's online blasting portal:

https://www.muswellbrook.nsw.gov.au/index.php/blasting/blasting- announcements?highlight=WyJibGFzdGluZyJd

Actual blast times are also posted on a weekly basis on our website:

http://www.bhpbilliton.com/society/regulatory

Please select NSWEC - Mt Arthur Coal from the Coal Assets - The blast schedule for the week

ahead will be listed under 'Blast Information'

Should you have any queries or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact the Mt Arthur Coal 24 hour Community Response Line on 1800 882 044.

Per: SK

Jesse Vinson

Specialist Mine Scheduling - Drill and Blast

Registered Office:

Mt Arthur Coal Pty Limited

Level 14, 480 Queen Street

Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia

ABN 83 000 181 902

Registered in Australia

A member of the BHP Billiton Group

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 16:34:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
05:32aANALYSIS : Australia's star vaccine maker not immune to virus anxiety
RE
01:55aBHP : BHPs New Training and Apprenticeship Social Investment Program
PU
01:55aBHP : BHPs New Training and Apprenticeship Social Investment Program
PU
10/27PATHWAYS TO DECARBONISATION EPISODE : power
PU
10/27BHP : Step inside BHP's FutureFit Academy
PU
10/27Australian shares drop as global virus cases climb, U.S. stimulus deal stalls
RE
10/26Australian shares hit near 3-week low as global virus cases resurge
RE
10/26U.S. offshore Gulf oil cut 16% as Hurricane Zeta heads toward rigs
RE
10/23GLOBAL LNG-Asian spot LNG prices jump to 20-month high on firm demand
RE
10/23Australia shares slip on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, weak manufacturing data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44 239 M - -
Net income 2021 10 319 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 163 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,88 $
Last Close Price 34,77 $
Spread / Highest target -7,96%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-10.66%116 455
RIO TINTO PLC-1.69%96 526
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.91%30 530
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.88%23 380
FRESNILLO PLC93.06%11 907
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC47.82%10 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group