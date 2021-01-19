Log in
BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/19
45.87 AUD   +0.92%
BHP : Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020
PU
04:50pBHP : Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020
PU
04:46pBHP raises full-year iron ore output forecast
RE
BHP : Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020

01/19/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020 (PDF 302kb)

Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020 (Excel 399 kb)

BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry:

'BHP delivered strong safety and operational performance in the first half of the 2021 financial year, including record production at Western Australia Iron Ore and concentrator throughput at Escondida.

Overall group production for the half was in line with previous strong results. We achieved a number of milestones, bringing on new production through the Spence Growth Option in Chile and the safe restart of Samarco in Brazil. In petroleum, we increased our stake in the high-quality Shenzi asset and Atlantis Phase 3 began production ahead of schedule. Coal production was impacted by wet weather in Australia and strike action in Colombia.

Our major development projects in iron ore, petroleum and potash are progressing well. We continue to build on our strong foundations, increasing future-facing options in copper and nickel through exploration, partnerships and acquisitions.

We are well positioned to sustainably grow shareholder and social value as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 21:49:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 675 M - -
Net income 2021 12 906 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 214 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP8.11%163 539
RIO TINTO PLC9.21%134 931
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.33%49 498
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.64%36 049
FRESNILLO PLC-3.67%10 883
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-0.98%10 683
