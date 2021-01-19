BHP : Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020

Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020 (PDF 302kb)

Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2020 (Excel 399 kb)

'BHP delivered strong safety and operational performance in the first half of the 2021 financial year, including record production at Western Australia Iron Ore and concentrator throughput at Escondida.

Overall group production for the half was in line with previous strong results. We achieved a number of milestones, bringing on new production through the Spence Growth Option in Chile and the safe restart of Samarco in Brazil. In petroleum, we increased our stake in the high-quality Shenzi asset and Atlantis Phase 3 began production ahead of schedule. Coal production was impacted by wet weather in Australia and strike action in Colombia.

Our major development projects in iron ore, petroleum and potash are progressing well. We continue to build on our strong foundations, increasing future-facing options in copper and nickel through exploration, partnerships and acquisitions.

We are well positioned to sustainably grow shareholder and social value as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.'