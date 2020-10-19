BHP : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 0 10/19/2020 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NEWS RELEASE Release Time IMMEDIATE Date 20 October 2020 Release Number 19/20 BHP OPERATIONAL REVIEW FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 Note: All guidance is subject to further potential impacts from COVID-19 during the 2021 financial year. ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ ∙ We continue to safely operate through the COVID-19 pandemic and deliver strong outcomes. Group copper equivalent production increased by 2% in the September 2020 quarter following strong performances in metallurgical coal and iron ore, with record production achieved at Jimblebar. All production and unit cost guidance (based on exchange rates of AUD/USD 0.70 and USD/CLP 769) remains unchanged for the 2021 financial year, except for Cerrejón production guidance which is under review due to an ongoing strike. Our major projects under development in petroleum, copper and iron ore are tracking well. Atlantis Phase 3 achieved first production in July 2020, ahead of schedule and on budget. First production from the Spence Growth Option is expected between December 2020 and March 2021. The Jansen Stage 1 project remains on track for final investment decision in the middle of the 2021 calendar year. As a result of COVID-19 delays and the earlier challenges encountered on lining the shafts, we have approved incremental funding for completion of the current shaft lining project. In petroleum, we have agreed to acquire an additional 28% interest in Shenzi, a tier one asset with optionality, at an attractive price. This transaction is consistent with our strategy of targeting counter- cyclical acquisitions in high-quality producing or near producing assets. In copper exploration, the third phase of the drilling program at Oak Dam in South Australia delivered encouraging results, with further high grade mineralised intercepts of copper, with associated gold, uranium and silver confirmed. The project will now move to planning for early stage design evaluation and commencement of resource definition drilling in the first half of the 2021 calendar year. Sep YTD20 Sep Q20 Production (vs Sep YTD19) (vs Jun Q20) Sep Q20 vs Jun Q20 commentary Petroleum (MMboe) 27 27 Increased volumes due to first production from Atlantis Phase 3 and higher (9%) 1% seasonal demand at Bass Strait, partially offset by lower volumes at Shenzi due to planned maintenance, the impact of Tropical Storm Laura in the Gulf of Mexico and weather impacts at North West Shelf. Copper (kt) 413 413 Strong concentrator throughput at Escondida, higher production at Olympic (4%) 0% Dam due to strong smelter performance and recovery of production at Antamina following a six-weekCOVID-19 related stoppage in June 2020 quarter, offset by lower cathode production at Escondida due to COVID-19 impacts and Pampa Norte due to planned maintenance at Spence. Iron ore (Mt) 66 66 Record quarterly production at Jimblebar and strong supply chain performance, 8% (1%) offset by the impact from planned major car dumper maintenance. Metallurgical coal (Mt) 10 10 Record truck and shovel stripping performance more than offset by the impact 4% (17%) of significant planned wash plant maintenance activities. Energy coal (Mt) 5 5 Sustained strong truck productivity at NSWEC offset by the impact of mining (17%) (18%) higher strip ratio areas, as expected. Increased volumes at Cerrejón following a temporary shutdown in response to COVID-19 in the previous quarter. Nickel (kt) 22 22 Lower production due to planned annual maintenance at the Kwinana refinery 3% (7%) and Kalgoorlie smelter. BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 1 Summary BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry: "BHP has started the new financial year with a strong first quarter of safety and production performance. Group production rose two per cent from a year ago driven by solid results in metallurgical coal and iron ore, our majorgrowth projects made good progress, and we secured more options in copper, nickel and oil. While our copper operations in South America continue to be impacted by COVID-19 preventative measures, we achieved strong concentrator throughput at Escondida and expect first production from the Spence Growth Option before the end of March 2021. In Australia, Olympic Dam delivered its best quarterly production in the past fiveyears and we are on track for first production from South Flank in the middle of the 2021 calendar year. In petroleum, we have entered an agreement to increase our interest in the tier one Shenzi asset while delivering first production from Atlantis Phase 3 ahead of schedule and within budget. In copper, we secured an option agreement in the Northern Territory in Australia and saw further promising exploration results from Oak Dam. We bolstered our nickel options with an exploration alliance in Canada and completion of the Honeymoon Wellacquisition. With a period of uncertainty to navigate, our efforts to be safer, more reliable and lower cost are as important asever. We are alive to the challenges ahead but we look forward with confidence in our people and our strategy." Operational performance Production and guidance are summarised below. Note: All guidance is subject to further potential impacts from COVID-19 during the 2021 financial year. Sep Q20 Sep Q20 Previous Sep vs vs FY21 Current FY21 Production Q20 Sep Q19 Jun Q20 guidance guidance Petroleum (MMboe) 27 (9%) 1% 95 - 102 95 - 102 Unchanged Copper (kt) 413 (4%) 0% 1,480 - 1,645 1,480 - 1,645 Escondida (kt) 285 (3%) (3%) 940 - 1,030 940 - 1,030 Unchanged Pampa Norte (kt) 43 (33%) (22%) 240 - 270 240 - 270 Unchanged Olympic Dam (kt) 52 47% 8% 180 - 205 180 - 205 Unchanged Antamina (kt) 35 (8%) 94% 120 - 140 120 - 140 Unchanged Iron ore (Mt) 66 8% (1%) 244 - 253 244 - 253 WAIO (100% basis) (Mt) 74 7% (2%) 276 - 286 276 - 286 Unchanged Metallurgical coal (Mt) 10 4% (17%) 40 - 44 40 - 44 Queensland Coal (100% basis) (Mt) 17 5% (18%) 71 - 77 71 - 77 Unchanged Energy coal (Mt) 5 (17%) (18%) 22 - 24 Under review NSWEC (Mt) 4 1% (26%) 15 - 17 15 - 17 Unchanged Cerrejón (Mt) 1 (49%) 35% ~7 Under review Nickel (kt) 22 3% (7%) 85 - 95 85 - 95 Unchanged Major development projects During the September 2020 quarter, Atlantis Phase 3 achieved first production ahead of schedule and on budget. Given this, the progress of Atlantis Phase 3 will not be reported in future Operational Reviews. The Jansen Stage 1 project in Canada is expected to be presented to the BHP Board for Final Investment Decision in the middle of the 2021 calendar year. As a consequence of the challenges encountered earlier with placement of the shaft lining and then the more recent impacts from our COVID-19 response plan, the Board has approved additional funding of US$272 million for the completion of the shafts, resulting in a total budget of US$3.0 billion (previously US$2.7 billion). Jansen Stage 1 remains well positioned with attractive medium to longer-term commodity fundamentals, and is set to be a high-margin,low-cost,long-life asset, with multiple, basin-wide, expansion BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 2 opportunities. As always, we will be disciplined about our entry into the market and it must pass our strict Capital Allocation Framework tests. At the end of the September 2020 quarter, BHP had five major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, with a combined budget of US$10.9 billion over the life of the projects. Corporate update On 10 September 2020, BHP released its Climate Change Report, which provided an update on its progress on climate action, new climate commitments, and how it integrates climate change into corporate strategy and portfolio decisions. Over the last month BHP has reduced gross debt by a total of US$2.9 billion. On 17 September 2020, BHP successfully concluded its US$1.9 billion multi-currency hybrid repurchase program. The program was funded from surplus cash, and will reduce future interest costs while also reducing the Group's gross debt balance. The hybrid repurchase program was strongly value accretive due to the reduction in interest costs associated with the hybrids being higher than the premium paid to acquire the hybrids over par value. This premium over par value generated an upfront accounting loss of approximately US$250 million (pre-tax), which will be reported in net finance costs in the December 2020 half year. On 19 October 2020, BHP redeemed the US$1.0 billion of 6.250 per cent hybrid notes at par on their first call date, also using surplus cash. BHP remains in a strong liquidity position. On 25 September 2020, BHP exercised the first, one-year extension option under the Group's US$5.5 billion revolving credit facility, which has extended the maturity date of the facility to 10 October 2025 at no additional cost. On 13 October 2020, BHP and the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance announced they have jointly agreed a path forward to enhance the influence and voice of Traditional Owners in relation to heritage protection. Good progress is continuing to be made with 12th Federal Court of Belo Horizonte in Brazil which is seeking to expedite the remediation process related to the Fundão dam failure, with recent judicial decisions regarding financial assistance and compensation of impacted persons, as well as oversight of other reparation programs. On 30 September 2020, the Federal and the Minas Gerais State Public Prosecutors' Offices and the Federal, the Minas Gerais and the Espírito Santo State Public Defenders' Offices filed a request to the 12th Federal Court of Belo Horizonte for immediate resumption of the public civil action filed in 2016. This claim had been suspended under a Governance Agreement ratified on 8 August 2018, in which BHP Brasil, Samarco and Vale established a process to renegotiate the environmental and socio-economic programs over two years to progress settlement of the R$155 billion (approximately US$28 billion) Federal Public Prosecution Office claim. BHP, Samarco and Vale consider the resumption request without merit, given that there was no default of obligations under the Governance Agreement. BHP, Samarco and Vale remain committed to supporting the Renova Foundation and its work to progress the remediation and compensatory programs to restore the environment and re-establish communities affected by the Samarco tragedy. BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 3 Petroleum Production Sep Q20 Sep Q20 vs vs Sep Q20 Sep Q19 Jun Q20 Crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (MMboe) 12 (8%) 1% Natural gas (bcf) 91 (9%) 1% Total petroleum production (MMboe) 27 (9%) 1% Petroleum - Total petroleum production decreased by nine per cent to 27 MMboe. Crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids production declined by eight per cent to 12 MMboe. This reflects natural field decline across the portfolio and the impacts of tie-in and commissioning activities at Atlantis, which was partially offset with the earlier than scheduled achievement of first production from the Phase 3 project. Natural gas production decreased by nine per cent to 91 bcf, reflecting a decrease in tax barrels at Trinidad and Tobago in accordance with the terms of our Production Sharing Contract, end-of-field life at Minerva in the September 2019 quarter, lower domestic gas sales at Bass Strait and North West Shelf and natural field decline across the portfolio. This decline was partially offset by higher domestic gas sales at Macedon. Production in the December 2020 quarter is expected to reflect tie-in activity for the Trinidad and Tobago Ruby project and impacts from Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico, with the potential risk of further impacts given the higher than average active hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico. On 6 October 2020, BHP signed a Membership Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement with Hess Corporation to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi for US$505 million (subject to customary pre and post- closing adjustments). The acquisition is consistent with our strategy of targeting counter-cyclical acquisitions in high- quality producing or near producing assets, and will bring BHP's working interest to 72 per cent. The effective date of the transaction is 1 July 2020 with an expected close by December 2020, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary and transaction-specific conditions. Total petroleum production guidance for the 2021 financial year remains unchanged at between 95 and 102 MMboe. This will be updated to reflect the additional production from Shenzi once the transaction is closed and the impact of potential further weather events in the Gulf of Mexico during the December 2020 quarter. Projects Capital Initial Project and expenditure production ownership US$M target date Capacity Progress Atlantis Phase 3 (US Gulf of Mexico) 44% (non-operator) 696 Achieved in New subsea production system that will CY20 tie back to the existing Atlantis facility, with capacity to produce up to 38,000 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day. First production achieved in July 2020, ahead of schedule and on budget. The drilling and completion activities of the remaining wells will continue to be progressed as part of planned asset activities. Ruby (Trinidad & Tobago) 68.46% (operator) 283 CY21 Five production wells tied back into On schedule and budget. existing operated processing facilities, The project is 39% complete. with capacity to produce up to 16,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 80 million gross standard cubic feet of natural gas per day. Mad Dog Phase 2 2,154 CY22 New floating production facility with the On schedule and budget. (US Gulf of Mexico) capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross The project is 80% complete. 23.9% (non-operator) barrels of crude oil per day. The Bass Strait West Barracouta project is on schedule and budget, and is expected to achieve first production in the 2021 calendar year. BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BHP Group plc published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC

0 All news about BHP GROUP 05:54p BHP posts 7% rise in iron ore output, flags production hit in Q2 RE 05:35p BHP : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 PU 05:30p BHP : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2020 PU 05:29p BHP posts 7.2% rise in first quarter iron ore output RE 04:34p BHP Says Group Production Rises 2% in Sept Qtr DJ 10/18 Australian shares rise as coronavirus curbs ease in Victoria; NZ flat RE 10/16 BHP : Union of supervisors at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile agree on labor deal,.. RE 10/16 BHP : Withdrawal of resolution requisitioned by shareholders | BHP AQ 10/16 China's Economic Squeeze on Australia Extends to Cotton DJ 10/16 BHP : Mike Henry FT Commodities Mining Summit speech PU