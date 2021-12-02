Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
39.9 AUD   +1.35%
03:41aBHP : to proceed with Unification proposal - presentation
PU
03:31aBHP : Presentation on Unification of BHP's DLC structure
PU
03:31aBHP : to proceed with Unification proposal
PU
BHP : Presentation on Unification of BHP's DLC structure

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
For personal use only

NEWS RELEASE

Release Time

IMMEDIATE

Date

2 December 2021

Release Number

32/21

Unification of BHP's Dual Listed Company (DLC) structure

A video presentation by BHP CEO, Mike Henry, on the rationale and benefits of unification is available on BHP's website at: https://www.bhp.com/investors/presentations-events/presentations-and-briefings

A copy of the presentation is attached.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

personal use only

Authorised for lodgement by:

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Email: media.relations@bhp.com

Email: investor.relations@bhp.com

Australia and Asia

Australia and Asia

Gabrielle Notley

Dinesh Bishop

Tel: +61 3 9609 3830 Mobile: +61 411 071 715

Mobile: + 61 407 033 909

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Neil Burrows

James Bell

Tel: +44 20 7802 7484 Mobile: +44 7786 661 683

Tel: +44 20 7802 7144 Mobile: +44 7961 636 432

Americas

Americas

Judy Dane

Brian Massey

Tel: +1 713 961 8283 Mobile: +1 713 299 5342

Tel: +1 713 296 7919 Mobile: +1 832 870 7677

For

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077 LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28 Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

Members of the BHP Group which is headquartered in Australia

Follow us on social media

BHP Group plc Registration number 3196209 LEI 549300C116EOWV835768 Registered in England and Wales

Registered Office: Nova South, 160 Victoria Street London SW1E 5LB United Kingdom

Tel +44 20 7802 4000 Fax +44 20 7802 4111

onlyUnification of BHP's DLC structure

useDecember 2021 ersonal

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is current as at 2 December 2021. It is in summary form and is not necessarily complete. Further information regarding unification (including a detailed timetable and more information on the advantages, disadvantages and risks associated with unification) will be provided to BHP shareholders in a Shareholder Circular and UK Prospectus.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: plans, strategies and objectives of management; approval of certain projects and consummation of certain transactions; unification, including but not limited to, the perceived benefits of unification and expectations around the financial impact of unification on the BHP Group; future performance and future opportunities; provisions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments or approvals.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'intend', 'aim', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'should', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'annualised' or similar words. These statements discuss future onlyexpectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the information available as at the date of this presentation and/or the date of the Group's planning processes or scenario analysis processes. There are inherent limitations with scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios might eventuate. Scenarios do not constitute definitive outcomes for us. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct and may or may not eventuate, and scenarios may be impacted by additional factors to the assumptions disclosed.

Additionally, forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees or predictions of future performance or outcomes, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption arising in co nection with COVID-19.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. F r further information concerning risks associated with Unification, please refer to the risk factors to be disclosed in the Shareholder Circular.

Alternative performance measures

We use various alternative performance measures to reflect our underlying performance. For further information please refer to alternative performance measures set out on pages 62 - 77 of the BHP Results for the year ended 30 June 2021.

useNo offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offeror a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.

Notice to overseas shareholders

The distribution of this presentation into a jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom or Australia may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been or will be taken by the BHP to distribute this presentation in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose may be required or doing so is restricted by law. Accordingly, this presentation may not be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations.

Notice to US investors

The securities to be issued by Limited in connection with Unification have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any securities to be issued if Unification is completed are anticipated to be issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof on the basis of the approval of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales.

Unification of BHP's DLC structure

D cember 2021

2

ersonal

Unification is in best interests of BHP shareholders

The Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour

Unification of Dual Listed Company structure

Plc shareholders entitled to receive one Limited share for each Plc share

they own

Unification will be implemented by way of a UK scheme of arrangement

onlywhereby BHP Limited will acquire all shares in BHP Plc

Subject to shareholder approval, UK court sanction and remaining

use

regulatory approvals

Next steps

Shareholder documentation, including an Independent Expert Report,

ersonal

will be available via the BHP website on or around 8 December 2021

Plc and Limited shareholder Meetings expected to be held 20 January

2022

If all conditions to unification are satisfied, completion is expected on

31 January 2022

Unification of BHP's DLC structure

D cember 2021

3

BHP Group structure immediately after Unification

Unified BHP shareholders

Comprising pre-Unification

Plc shareholders and Limited shareholders1

Limited

Listing

Standard listing

Secondary listing

NYSE listed

on ASX

on LSE

on JSE

ADR program

BHP assets

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
