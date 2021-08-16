Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Response to press speculation regarding BHP's Petroleum business (Form 6-K)

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Response to press speculation regarding BHP's Petroleum business

BHP notes the recent press speculation regarding our Petroleum business. As previously stated, BHP regularly reviews its portfolio of assets in order to seek opportunities to maximise long-term shareholder value.

BHP confirms that we have initiated a strategic review of our Petroleum business to re-assess its position and long-term strategic fit in the BHP portfolio. A number of options are being evaluated. One option is a potential merger of the Petroleum business with Woodside Petroleum Ltd (Woodside) and a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP shareholders. We confirm that we have been in discussions with Woodside. While discussions between the parties are currently progressing, no agreement has been reached on any such transaction.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

Authorised for lodgement by:

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Media Relations Investor Relations
Email: media.relations@bhp.com Email: investor.relations@bhp.com
Australia and Asia Australia and Asia
Gabrielle Notley Tara Dines
Tel: +61 3 9609 3830 Mobile: +61 411 071 715 Tel: +61 3 9609 2222 Mobile: + 61 499 249 005
Europe, Middle East and Africa Europe, Middle East and Africa
Neil Burrows James Bell
Tel: +44 20 7802 7484 Mobile: +44 7786 661 683 Tel: +44 20 7802 7144 Mobile: +44 7961 636 432
Americas Americas
Judy Dane Brian Massey
Tel: +1 713 961 8283 Mobile: +1 713 299 5342 Tel: +1 713 296 7919 Mobile: +1 832 870 7677

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

BHP Group plc Registration number 3196209

LEI 549300C116EOWV835768

Registered in England and Wales

Registered Office: Nova South, 160 Victoria Street

London SW1E 5LB United Kingdom

Tel +44 20 7802 4000 Fax +44 20 7802 4111

Members of the BHP Group which is

headquartered in Australia

Follow us on social media

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
06:43aBHP : Response to press speculation regarding BHP's Petroleum business (Form 6-K..
PU
06:02aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Retreat as Data Show Chinese Recovery Slowing
DJ
06:00aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Weak Chinese Data to Weigh on Wall Street
DJ
04:53aWeak Chinese Data, Commodities Weigh on FTSE 100
DJ
04:52aFTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps
RE
04:18aBHP : Confirms Talks With Woodside for Potential Sale of Petroleum Business
MT
04:07aUK Employment Growth Likely Topped the Consensus in June
DJ
02:54aFTSE 100 to Open Lower After Chinese Data Miss Forecasts
DJ
02:06aSterling Investors to Watch This Week's UK Data Closely
DJ
01:03aBHP in talks to sell global oil, gas business to Australia's Woodside
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 476 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 7,54%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 38,91 $
Average target price 38,39 $
Spread / Average Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP24.46%114 744
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC39.78%58 162
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.84%36 572
RIO TINTO PLC3.29%32 891
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)83.70%24 412
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED23.77%12 215