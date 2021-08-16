BHP : Response to press speculation regarding BHP's Petroleum business (Form 6-K)

Response to press speculation regarding BHP's Petroleum business
BHP notes the recent press speculation regarding our Petroleum business. As previously stated, BHP regularly reviews its portfolio of assets in order to seek opportunities to maximise long-term shareholder value.
BHP confirms that we have initiated a strategic review of our Petroleum business to re-assess its position and long-term strategic fit in the BHP portfolio. A number of options are being evaluated. One option is a potential merger of the Petroleum business with Woodside Petroleum Ltd (Woodside) and a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP shareholders. We confirm that we have been in discussions with Woodside. While discussions between the parties are currently progressing, no agreement has been reached on any such transaction.
A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.
Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com
Authorised for lodgement by:
Stefanie Wilkinson
Group Company Secretary
|
|
Media Relations
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Email: media.relations@bhp.com
|
|
Email: investor.relations@bhp.com
|
|
Australia and Asia
|
|
Australia and Asia
|
|
Gabrielle Notley
|
|
Tara Dines
|
Tel: +61 3 9609 3830 Mobile: +61 411 071 715
|
|
Tel: +61 3 9609 2222 Mobile: + 61 499 249 005
|
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
|
Neil Burrows
|
|
James Bell
|
Tel: +44 20 7802 7484 Mobile: +44 7786 661 683
|
|
Tel: +44 20 7802 7144 Mobile: +44 7961 636 432
|
|
Americas
|
|
Americas
|
|
Judy Dane
|
|
Brian Massey
|
Tel: +1 713 961 8283 Mobile: +1 713 299 5342
|
|
Tel: +1 713 296 7919 Mobile: +1 832 870 7677
|
|
BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077
LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
Registered in Australia
Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia
Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015
|
|
BHP Group plc Registration number 3196209
LEI 549300C116EOWV835768
Registered in England and Wales
Registered Office: Nova South, 160 Victoria Street
London SW1E 5LB United Kingdom
Tel +44 20 7802 4000 Fax +44 20 7802 4111
|
|
Members of the BHP Group which is
headquartered in Australia
Follow us on social media
|
Disclaimer
BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:31 UTC.