BHP : Results for the half year ended 31 December 2020

BHP released its half year results on 16 February 2021 at 8.30am (Melbourne time). Mike Henry, Chief Executive Officer, and David Lamont, Chief Financial Officer, reviewed the Company's operating and financial performance.

BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry:

'BHP has delivered a strong set of results. Our continued delivery of reliable operational performance during the half supported record production at Western Australia Iron Ore and record concentrator throughput at Escondida.

Our operations generated robust cash flows, return on capital employed increased to 24 per cent and our balance sheet remains strong with net debt at the bottom of our target range. The Board has announced a record half year dividend of US$1.01 per share, bringing BHP's shareholder returns to more than US$30 billion over the past three years.

We further grew value in the business during the half through achieving first production at the Spence Growth Option and through the acquisition of an additional interest in Shenzi. Our other major projects in iron ore, petroleum and potash are progressing to schedule.'