Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
45.75 AUD   +2.30%
11:26aBHP Sees Robust Prices As Covid Vaccine Rolled Out -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10:56aBHP First-Half Net Profit Down 20%, Underlying Earnings Lift
DJ
10:33aBHP : Results for the half year ended 31 December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Results for the half year ended 31 December 2020

02/15/2021 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BHP released its half year results on 16 February 2021 at 8.30am (Melbourne time). Mike Henry, Chief Executive Officer, and David Lamont, Chief Financial Officer, reviewed the Company's operating and financial performance.

BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry:

'BHP has delivered a strong set of results. Our continued delivery of reliable operational performance during the half supported record production at Western Australia Iron Ore and record concentrator throughput at Escondida.

Our operations generated robust cash flows, return on capital employed increased to 24 per cent and our balance sheet remains strong with net debt at the bottom of our target range. The Board has announced a record half year dividend of US$1.01 per share, bringing BHP's shareholder returns to more than US$30 billion over the past three years.

We further grew value in the business during the half through achieving first production at the Spence Growth Option and through the acquisition of an additional interest in Shenzi. Our other major projects in iron ore, petroleum and potash are progressing to schedule.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 21:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
11:26aBHP Sees Robust Prices As Covid Vaccine Rolled Out -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10:56aBHP First-Half Net Profit Down 20%, Underlying Earnings Lift
DJ
10:33aBHP : Results for the half year ended 31 December 2020
PU
06:35aMiners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher
RE
06:34aEuropean stocks rise to near 1-year high on commodity gains
RE
03:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: American Express, Nissan, Daimler
01:10aBHP GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/14Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher
RE
02/14Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism
RE
02/14Australia shares end higher on commodity boost, economic rebound bets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 137 M - -
Net income 2021 12 703 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 215 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,30 $
Last Close Price 45,75 $
Spread / Highest target -5,81%
Spread / Average Target -22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP7.82%164 077
RIO TINTO PLC8.48%136 154
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.84%50 254
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.84%34 390
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-4.39%10 520
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED8.36%10 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ