    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
BHP : Strike threat lifted at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine after contract deal

09/11/2021 | 07:12pm EDT
SANTIAGO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A union at Chile's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile has struck a collective contract deal with mine operators BHP after five days of government-led mediation, the company said on Saturday in a statement.

The agreement with Union No. 1 would be valid for 36 months and includes a series of improvements on the previous contract, BHP said.

"This collective agreement is very good news and reflects the collaborative spirit of the parties, which will allow us to continue more united than ever, to face the uncertain future of Cerro Colorado," said the mine's general manager, Alejandro Heilbron.

It comes after the union last month voted to reject an earlier offer by the company, prompting a period of mandatory mediation in a bid to stave off a strike. Last month BHP also struck a deal with workers at its massive Escondida mine that led to record-breaking benefits.

It also comes at a decisive moment for Cerro Colorado's operations, with the company due to hear on September 14 whether the First Environmental Court in the northern city of Antofagasta will agree to suspend a ban on the mine extracting water from a nearby aquifer that was due to come into force on Oct. 1 following complaints https://www.reuters.com/article/chile-mining-bhp-idUSL1N2PQ2KE of environmental damage by local residents.

Cerro Colorado produced about 1.2% of the South American nation's total copper output in 2020.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
Yield 2021 9,86%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP-2.78%150 255
RIO TINTO PLC-3.77%119 940
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.69%52 505
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.29%34 375
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.10%25 525
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED33.85%13 523