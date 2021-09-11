BHP : Strike threat lifted at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine after contract deal

SANTIAGO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A union at Chile's Cerro
Colorado copper mine in Chile has struck a collective contract
deal with mine operators BHP after five days of
government-led mediation, the company said on Saturday in a
statement.
The agreement with Union No. 1 would be valid for 36 months
and includes a series of improvements on the previous contract,
BHP said.
"This collective agreement is very good news and reflects
the collaborative spirit of the parties, which will allow us to
continue more united than ever, to face the uncertain future of
Cerro Colorado," said the mine's general manager, Alejandro
Heilbron.
It comes after the union last month voted to reject an
earlier offer by the company, prompting a period of mandatory
mediation in a bid to stave off a strike. Last month BHP also
struck a deal with workers at its massive Escondida mine that
led to record-breaking benefits.
It also comes at a decisive moment for Cerro Colorado's
operations, with the company due to hear on September 14 whether
the First Environmental Court in the northern city of
Antofagasta will agree to suspend a ban on the mine extracting
water from a nearby aquifer that was due to come into force on
Oct. 1 following complaints https://www.reuters.com/article/chile-mining-bhp-idUSL1N2PQ2KE
of environmental damage by local residents.
Cerro Colorado produced about 1.2% of the South American
nation's total copper output in 2020.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing
by Daniel Wallis)