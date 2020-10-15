Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Supervisors at Chile's Escondida copper mine evaluate proposal, extend talks through Oct 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 08:39am EDT

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Chile's Escondida mine said they were evaluating a new labor contract proposal from mine operator BHP amid negotiations to head off a strike at the world's largest copper deposit, the union told Reuters.

The union of supervisors at the sprawling Escondida mine last week rejected BHP's final offer in contract negotiations, but both parties agreed to extend talks this week.

The union told Reuters talks would continue through Oct 16.

Several labor negotiations at mines in Chile, the world´s top copper producer, have supported copper prices in recent weeks. Though the sprawling Escondida mine could continue to operate even if supervisors walked off the job, a strike could lead to production bottlenecks or slowdowns.

Escondida produced 1.19 million tons of copper in 2019. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago Writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Bernadette Baum)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.77% 36.03 End-of-day quote.-7.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
01:39pBHP : Supervisors at Chile's Escondida copper mine evaluate proposal, extend tal..
RE
06:41aAustralia shares end firmer as cenbank hints at further stimulus
RE
01:53aAustralia shares gain as RBA hints at easing cash rate
RE
10/14Materials Up As Chinese Growth Rebound Coincides With Copper Supply Restricti..
DJ
10/14Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project
RE
10/14BHP GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
10/14BHP : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
AQ
10/14Copper drifts higher on Chile labor talks and U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/14Copper drifts higher on Chile labour talks and U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/14BHP Says It Sees Some Chinese Clients Making Requests to Defer Coal Deliverie..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 520 M - -
Net income 2021 9 757 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 256 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 5,89%
Capitalization 122 B - -
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,96 $
Last Close Price 25,73 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-7.43%121 351
RIO TINTO PLC4.55%101 369
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.23%31 239
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 328
FRESNILLO PLC112.04%12 981
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC48.12%10 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group