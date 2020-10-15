BHP : Supervisors at Chile's Escondida copper mine evaluate proposal, extend talks through Oct 16

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Supervisors at Chile's
Escondida mine said they were evaluating a new labor contract
proposal from mine operator BHP amid negotiations to
head off a strike at the world's largest copper deposit, the
union told Reuters.
The union of supervisors at the sprawling Escondida mine
last week rejected BHP's final offer in contract negotiations,
but both parties agreed to extend talks this week.
The union told Reuters talks would continue through Oct 16.
Several labor negotiations at mines in Chile, the world´s
top copper producer, have supported copper prices in recent
weeks. Though the sprawling Escondida mine could continue to
operate even if supervisors walked off the job, a strike could
lead to production bottlenecks or slowdowns.
Escondida produced 1.19 million tons of copper in 2019.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago
Writing by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Bernadette Baum)