BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/28
37.73 AUD   -1.85%
08/30BHP : Mining is my new career
08/30BHP : Tackling heightened corruption through open contracting
08/28Australia shares end lower on virus woes; post second weekly loss
BHP : Tackling heightened corruption through open contracting

08/30/2020 | 11:15pm EDT
28 August 2020, 07:00 PM
If corruption thrives in a crisis, imagine what it can do in a global pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented health and economic crisis. Yet around the world, it's a pretext for some authorities to enrich themselves or extend their power.

Like in Colombia where 10 mayors are being charged for fraud related to COVID-19 contracts. Or Guatemala, where investigations into companies that received emergency contracts revealed ties to the deputy Health Minister. After the revelation, several health officials were fired for allegedly conspiring to defraud state funds. In fact, there are reports of fraud, failures and price gouging happening across the globe.

That's why governance and open contracting matters.

Since 2017, the BHP Foundation has supported Open Contracting Partnership (OCP) in their quest to transform public contracting. With public procurement the number one corruption risk for governments, OCP are helping to tackle corruption and increase market competitiveness. And it's delivering exceptional results. In Colombia, for example, open data helped expose a corrupt US$22 million price-fixing scheme in the provision of school meals.

But with governments scrambling to procure medical supplies and vaccines and announcing trillions of dollars of public expenditure to stimulate economies and create jobs, public contracting has now become even riskier with much of it using emergency procurement with less due diligence and transparency.

That's made OCP's focus on open, smart and fair public procurement more critical than ever and why the BHP Foundation is extending their support so OCP can enhance their impact in a COVID-19 world.

They'll address the immediate emergency procurement risks and help with plans for the recovery phase by providing extensive guidance and resources on best practice emergency COVID-19 procurement so that emergency procurement can be fast, efficient and transparent.

In Chile, that means expanding their current work supporting systemic health procurement reforms and focusing on the pandemic response and recovery efforts in the health sector. OCP will also provide intensive support for the recovery phase with a focus on Chile's infrastructure sector.

'As governments have scrambled to purchase protective equipment, they've spent eye-watering sums of money without proper checks and balances leading to unnecessary waste and an unforgivable loss of life,' says Gavin Hayman from OCP.

'Supply chain problems have been exacerbated by antiquated and bureaucratic procurement policies, low levels of transparency, lack of digitization and weak coordination.'

'Now, with additional support from the Foundation, we can help public authorities and civil societies improve their procurement policies, practices and systems and achieve better results from COVID-19 contracting during the crisis and through the recovery to come.'

Read more about BHP Foundation's work to enhance governance, help eliminate corruption and effect positive change.

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:14:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 895 M - -
Net income 2020 8 521 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,57 $
Last Close Price 27,79 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-3.06%129 947
RIO TINTO PLC2.93%103 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.67%30 182
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.29%20 934
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC69.71%12 769
FRESNILLO PLC97.20%12 416
