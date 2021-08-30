BHP : Union at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile rejects contract deal, stoking strike risk

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A union at BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile voted to reject the company's final contract offer, it said on Monday, paving the way for a potential strike at the small operation.

The union had last week called on its members to reject the contract offer by the company, saying that BHP was using regulatory issues as an excuse to lowball workers with an inadequate contract proposal.

The strike option received 98% of the votes cast on Monday, the union said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"The rank and file of our union have spoken out rejecting the latest offer from the administration and, as of tomorrow, the union will proceed with the respective request for mandatory mediation," the union said in a statement.

BHP did not immediately comment on the union vote.

Chilean law allows both parties involved to request government-led mediation for 5 to 10 days in an effort to reach an agreement and stave off a strike.

The global miner recently struck a deal with Chilean workers at its massive Escondida mine that resulted in record-breaking benefits, an outcome that will likely raise the bar at Cerro Colorado and elsewhere for global top copper producer Chile.

Far smaller Cerro Colorado produced about 1.2% of the South American nation's total copper output in 2020. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Bill Berkrot)