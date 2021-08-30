Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Union at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile rejects contract deal, stoking strike risk

08/30/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A union at BHP's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile voted to reject the company's final contract offer, it said on Monday, paving the way for a potential strike at the small operation.

The union had last week called on its members to reject the contract offer by the company, saying that BHP was using regulatory issues as an excuse to lowball workers with an inadequate contract proposal.

The strike option received 98% of the votes cast on Monday, the union said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"The rank and file of our union have spoken out rejecting the latest offer from the administration and, as of tomorrow, the union will proceed with the respective request for mandatory mediation," the union said in a statement.

BHP did not immediately comment on the union vote.

Chilean law allows both parties involved to request government-led mediation for 5 to 10 days in an effort to reach an agreement and stave off a strike.

The global miner recently struck a deal with Chilean workers at its massive Escondida mine that resulted in record-breaking benefits, an outcome that will likely raise the bar at Cerro Colorado and elsewhere for global top copper producer Chile.

Far smaller Cerro Colorado produced about 1.2% of the South American nation's total copper output in 2020. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
01:19pBHP : Union at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile rejects contract deal, stoking..
RE
12:12pNORONT RESOURCES : Wyloo Metals raises offer for Noront Resources, tops BHP take..
AQ
09:49aIda's fury hits US oil production, gasoline supplies
RE
04:41aFortescue posts record profit, dividend but cuts management bonuses
RE
02:51aAustralia shares edge higher on Fortescue boost, banking losses cap gains
RE
02:50aFORTESCUE METALS : Australia's Fortescue sets sights on becoming world's first s..
RE
08/29BHP : provides funding for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Moranbah
PU
08/29Fortescue posts record profit, dividend but cuts management bonuses
RE
08/27BHP : Chile's Codelco calls striking workers back to table at Andina mine, union..
RE
08/27The FTSE 100 Ends the Week on a Positive
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 226 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 45,83 $
Average target price 36,57 $
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP8.01%96 183
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.20%52 409
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.33%34 696
RIO TINTO PLC-1.21%29 644
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.84%22 966
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED24.76%12 180