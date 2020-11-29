BHP : Western Australia Iron Ore Community Development Report 2020

25 November 2020, 11:11 AM
In FY20, Western Australia Iron Ore contributed over A$295 million into local communities.
This report provides an overview of a range of community initiatives and partnerships which benefit host communities in Port Hedland, Newman and across Western Australia.
It is with the support of host communities and governments that Western Australia Iron Ore has grown to become one of the world's leading iron ore resource businesses.
Read the full report here.
Disclaimer
BHP Group plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:34:01 UTC