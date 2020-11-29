Log in
BHP : Western Australia Iron Ore Community Development Report 2020

11/29/2020
25 November 2020, 11:11 AM
In FY20, Western Australia Iron Ore contributed over A$295 million into local communities.

This report provides an overview of a range of community initiatives and partnerships which benefit host communities in Port Hedland, Newman and across Western Australia.

It is with the support of host communities and governments that Western Australia Iron Ore has grown to become one of the world's leading iron ore resource businesses.

Read the full report here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
