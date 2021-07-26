BHP : and BHP GROUP LIMITED (Form 6-K)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
•
This notification relates to changes of a total of 26 shares in Edgar Basto-Baez's interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited. These shares are held within a fully discretionary superannuation fund portfolio in which Mr Basto-Baez has an interest.
•
Mr Basto-Baez's fund manager who has discretion over the portfolio sold the 16 ordinary shares and acquired the 42 ordinary shares on behalf of the superannuation fund portfolio, without the instruction or knowledge of Mr Basto-Baez.
•
The acquisition and sale of ordinary shares occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which has been corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Basto-Baez and his fund manager. The fund now has a holding lock which prohibits any dealings in BHP shares.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Edgar Basto-Baez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (President Minerals Australia)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Plc
b)
LEI
549300C116EOWV835768
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
b)
Nature of the transaction
The on-market sale of 16 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited. Shares were sold by Mr Basto-Baez's fund manager as part of Mr Basto-Baez's fully discretionary superannuation fund portfolio, without the instruction or knowledge of Mr Basto-Baez.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
AUD 51.24
16
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
16 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
AUD 51.24
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Securities Exchange (XASX)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
g)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
h)
Nature of the transaction
The on-market purchase of 42 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited. Shares were purchased by Mr Basto-Baez's fund manager as part of Mr Basto-Baez's fully discretionary superannuation fund portfolio, without the instruction or knowledge of Mr Basto-Baez.