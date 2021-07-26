Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
BHP : and BHP GROUP LIMITED (Form 6-K)

07/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
BHP GROUP PLC and BHP GROUP LIMITED

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification relates to changes of a total of 26 shares in Edgar Basto-Baez's interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited. These shares are held within a fully discretionary superannuation fund portfolio in which Mr Basto-Baez has an interest.

Mr Basto-Baez's fund manager who has discretion over the portfolio sold the 16 ordinary shares and acquired the 42 ordinary shares on behalf of the superannuation fund portfolio, without the instruction or knowledge of Mr Basto-Baez.

The acquisition and sale of ordinary shares occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which has been corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Basto-Baez and his fund manager. The fund now has a holding lock which prohibits any dealings in BHP shares.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

a)

Name Edgar Basto-Baez

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status PDMR (President Minerals Australia)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name BHP Group Plc

b)

LEI 549300C116EOWV835768

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b)

Nature of the transaction The on-market sale of 16 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited. Shares were sold by Mr Basto-Baez's fund manager as part of Mr Basto-Baez's fully discretionary superannuation fund portfolio, without the instruction or knowledge of Mr Basto-Baez.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

AUD 51.24 16

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

AUD 51.24

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction Australian Securities Exchange (XASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

b)

Name

Edgar Basto-Baez

2

Reason for the notification

c)

Position/status

PDMR (President Minerals Australia)

d)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Plc

b)

LEI

549300C116EOWV835768

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

g)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

h)

Nature of the transaction

The on-market purchase of 42 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited. Shares were purchased by Mr Basto-Baez's fund manager as part of Mr Basto-Baez's fully discretionary superannuation fund portfolio, without the instruction or knowledge of Mr Basto-Baez.

i)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

AUD 50.52 42

j)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

42 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

AUD 50.52

k)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-18

l)

Place of the transaction

Australian Securities Exchange (XASX)

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
