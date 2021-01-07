Log in
BHP GROUP    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06
44.21 AUD   -0.20%
05:04pBHP : and Toyota partner for Light Electric Vehicle trial
PU
09:47aBHP GROUP : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:47aBHP GROUP : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : and Toyota partner for Light Electric Vehicle trial

01/07/2021 | 05:04pm EST
BHP and Toyota Australia have partnered on a new Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) trial at BHP's Nickel West operations.

Edgar Basto, President, Minerals Australia, BHP said: 'This partnership is another step in our ongoing studies into how we can reduce the emissions intensity of our light vehicle fleet. It builds on other LEV trials underway in South Australia and Queensland. Reducing our reliance on diesel at our operations will help achieve our medium-term target of reducing operational emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.'

Under the partnership, a LandCruiser70 has been converted from running on diesel to fully electric via onboard battery power. It is expected to fulfil several roles at site and operate in above ground and underground settings.

Toyota Australia's, President and CEO, Matthew Callachor said the trial is another step Toyota is taking as part of its bigger picture of a zero emissions future.

'BHP and Toyota have demonstrated a strong relationship throughout the last 20 years, and this project is a great testament to how we can both work together as leading companies in our respective industries to change the future,' said Mr Callachor.

Eddy Haegel, Asset President, Nickel West, BHP said: 'We anticipate seeing a reduction in fuel and maintenance costs, in addition to a reduction in noise, heat, and diesel particulate matter.

'The battery in the Toyota EV Landcruiser also contains a high proportion of nickel. With Nickel West being both a battery raw material producer and consumer in the electric vehicle market, it is a terrific opportunity to support Toyota with their understanding and development of electric vehicles for the mining industry, whilst also reducing the carbon footprint from our own nickel operations.'

This Toyota trial builds on BHP's trials with other suppliers currently ongoing at Olympic Dam in South Australia and Broadmeadow in Queensland.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 22:03:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 965 M - -
Net income 2021 11 889 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 830 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 219 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,05 $
Last Close Price 46,90 $
Spread / Highest target -17,0%
Spread / Average Target -29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP4.20%163 769
RIO TINTO PLC11.79%136 872
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.69%46 190
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.01%36 078
FRESNILLO PLC10.40%12 477
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC8.25%11 682
