BHP : and Toyota partner for Light Electric Vehicle trial

BHP and Toyota Australia have partnered on a new Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) trial at BHP's Nickel West operations.

Edgar Basto, President, Minerals Australia, BHP said: 'This partnership is another step in our ongoing studies into how we can reduce the emissions intensity of our light vehicle fleet. It builds on other LEV trials underway in South Australia and Queensland. Reducing our reliance on diesel at our operations will help achieve our medium-term target of reducing operational emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.'

Under the partnership, a LandCruiser70 has been converted from running on diesel to fully electric via onboard battery power. It is expected to fulfil several roles at site and operate in above ground and underground settings.

Toyota Australia's, President and CEO, Matthew Callachor said the trial is another step Toyota is taking as part of its bigger picture of a zero emissions future.

'BHP and Toyota have demonstrated a strong relationship throughout the last 20 years, and this project is a great testament to how we can both work together as leading companies in our respective industries to change the future,' said Mr Callachor.

Eddy Haegel, Asset President, Nickel West, BHP said: 'We anticipate seeing a reduction in fuel and maintenance costs, in addition to a reduction in noise, heat, and diesel particulate matter.

'The battery in the Toyota EV Landcruiser also contains a high proportion of nickel. With Nickel West being both a battery raw material producer and consumer in the electric vehicle market, it is a terrific opportunity to support Toyota with their understanding and development of electric vehicles for the mining industry, whilst also reducing the carbon footprint from our own nickel operations.'

This Toyota trial builds on BHP's trials with other suppliers currently ongoing at Olympic Dam in South Australia and Broadmeadow in Queensland.