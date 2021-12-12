BHP : and Wyloo Metals end discussions

Noront recommends shareholders accept BHP offer

Toronto, Ontario/Melbourne, Victoria - December 12, 2021 - BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd ("BHP Lonsdale"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP, announced today that discussions with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd ("Wyloo Metals") regarding Wyloo Metals' potential support of BHP Lonsdale's C$0.75 per share offer (the "Offer") to acquire Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV:NOT) ("Noront") have ended. Following constructive discussions between BHP and Wyloo Metals regarding the possibility of a mutually beneficial arrangement for the acquisition of Noront by BHP Lonsdale, the parties have determined that they are unable to reach an agreement.

BHP Lonsdale and Noront encourage Noront shareholders to tender to BHP Lonsdale's all-cash offer of C$0.75 per Noront share. The Offer is the only offer available to Noront shareholders and it continues to have the support and recommendation of the Board of Directors of Noront. As a reminder, the Offer has a minimum tender requirement of more than 50% of the outstanding Noront shares not beneficially owned or controlled by BHP Lonsdale or any person acting jointly or in concert with the Offeror.

Shareholders have until 7:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 14, 2022 to accept the Offer and tender their shares.

For Noront shareholders

A notice of variation and change in respect of the Offer and a notice of change in respect of Noront's directors' circular will be available under Noront's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Noront's website at www.norontresources.com.

Tendering is quick and easy

Only those who tender their shares will receive the cash consideration of C$0.75 per share. For more information, please visit www.noronttender.ca.

Tender by 7:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 14, 2022

Shareholder type: How do I tender my shares to BHP's offer?

Beneficial

Most Noront shareholders are beneficial shareholders. This means your Noront shares are held through a broker, bank, or other financial intermediary, and you do not have a share certificate.

Contact your bank or your broker's corporate actions department immediately and instruct them to tender your shares to the Offer.

Registered

You hold your Noront shares directly and may have a share certificate.



Contact Kingsdale Advisors:

Toll-free in North America: 1-866-581-0512

Outside of North America: 416-867-2272

Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle's Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

About BHP

BHP is a world-leading global resources company. We extract and process minerals, oil and gas, with 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. Our products are sold worldwide, with sales and marketing led through Singapore and Houston, United States. Our global headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia. Our Potash head office is in Saskatoon and our head office for metals exploration is in Toronto. Our corporate purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

BHP has a strong track record in Canada

BHP has a strong track record of mining development and investment in Canada over several decades. We have invested in diamonds, potash, exploration, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) research, and in environmental preservation through the BHP Foundation in Canada's boreal forest. We have built strong relationships with communities and stakeholders throughout our history in Canada. Earlier this year, BHP approved US$5.7 billion in investment for its Jansen project, for what stands to be one of the world's largest, most modern potash mines and a significant economic driver for Saskatchewan. www.bhp.com