BHP : delivers first EV battery raw material nickel sulphate crystals from Kwinana

Oct 1 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd said on Friday its
Kwinana nickel sulphate plant outside Perth has yielded its
first nickel sulphate crystals, as the world's biggest miner
aims to tap the booming electric vehicle battery demand.
When fully operational, the plant will produce 100,000
tonnes per year of nickel sulphate, enough to make 700,000
electric vehicle batteries each year, the company said in a
statement.
Demand for the raw materials for electric vehicles has
increased sharply this year, with growing demand from the
battery material supply chain. Nickel sulphate, a key battery
chemical, has much higher margins than nickel metal.
The global miner had signed a nickel supply agreement with
Tesla Inc earlier this year to work with the electric
carmaker on lowering carbon emissions.
Kwinana refinery will create 80 new direct jobs and support
400 new indirect jobs, along with the 200 construction jobs that
were created during the construction phase, asset president
Jessica Farrell said.
