  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/02
41.94 AUD   -6.86%
09/02BHP : donates US$1 million to support Hurricane Ida disaster relief
PU
09/02Australian shares rise on miners, energy boost
RE
09/02BHP GROUP : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
BHP : donates US$1 million to support Hurricane Ida disaster relief

09/02/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
In response to Hurricane Ida's impact on the state of Louisiana, BHP today announced a donation of US$1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with local disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The US$1 million donation will assist the Red Cross in providing food, shelter, and financial assistance to families in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. BHP will also provide a double match for any donations made to the Red Cross by its employees through its matched giving program.

Geraldine Slattery, BHP President Petroleum, said: 'The devastation caused by Hurricane Ida has been widespread, and our thoughts are with all who are affected.

Two areas that have been impacted severely are the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes of Louisiana, where many are in a state of emergency and in urgent need of help from organizations like the Red Cross.'

'The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to provide help and hope to people impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as countless other crises across the country,' said Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross. 'We cannot thank BHP enough for their generosity, which will enable us to provide shelter, relief supplies, food and comfort to families as they begin to rebuild their lives after this catastrophic storm and other disasters.'

Ms. Slattery said: 'BHP is committed to the safety and wellbeing of those in the communities where we live and work, and we will continue to offer a helping hand where it is needed as Louisiana begins the recovery process.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 03:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,79x
Yield 2021 9,64%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,03 $
Average target price 36,67 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP-1.15%162 795
RIO TINTO PLC-2.52%121 543
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.52%52 252
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.68%35 326
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.49%23 756
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED23.16%12 038