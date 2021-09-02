BHP : donates US$1 million to support Hurricane Ida disaster relief

In response to Hurricane Ida's impact on the state of Louisiana, BHP today announced a donation of US$1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with local disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The US$1 million donation will assist the Red Cross in providing food, shelter, and financial assistance to families in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. BHP will also provide a double match for any donations made to the Red Cross by its employees through its matched giving program.

Geraldine Slattery, BHP President Petroleum, said: 'The devastation caused by Hurricane Ida has been widespread, and our thoughts are with all who are affected.

Two areas that have been impacted severely are the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes of Louisiana, where many are in a state of emergency and in urgent need of help from organizations like the Red Cross.'

'The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to provide help and hope to people impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as countless other crises across the country,' said Gail McGovern, President and CEO of the American Red Cross. 'We cannot thank BHP enough for their generosity, which will enable us to provide shelter, relief supplies, food and comfort to families as they begin to rebuild their lives after this catastrophic storm and other disasters.'

Ms. Slattery said: 'BHP is committed to the safety and wellbeing of those in the communities where we live and work, and we will continue to offer a helping hand where it is needed as Louisiana begins the recovery process.'