BHP GROUP

(BHP)
BHP forecasts record annual iron ore output as Samarco ops restart

01/19/2021 | 05:55pm EST
(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast record iron ore production for fiscal 2021, as the world's biggest listed miner looks to cash in on high prices for the commodity following restart of its Brazilian operations.

The company resumed production at its Samarco plant with joint venture partner Vale SA in December, five years after a dam disaster led to suspension of activities at the site and multiple legal cases.

BHP said it expects to produce 245 million tonnes to 255 million tonnes of iron ore in fiscal 2021, up from its previous forecast of 244 million tonnes to 253 million tonnes.

Like its peers, BHP has gained from China's steady appetite for the steel-making commodity and said its Western Australia iron ore output rose 3.5% to 70.4 Mt for the quarter ended Dec. 31. UBS had estimated the output at 70.7 Mt.

Earlier this week, peer Rio Tinto logged a jump in iron ore shipments and said industrial activity in China had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Iron ore last month breached the 1,000 yuan ($154.04) per tonne level for the first time on supply concerns and as commodity-intensive stimulus measures in China fuelled demand, sending BHP and Rio's share prices to record highs.

However, BHP warned of an impairment charge of between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion in its half-yearly results for fiscal 2021, related to its assets at New South Wales Energy Coal, which includes Mt Arthur coal mine.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.92% 45.87 End-of-day quote.8.11%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.71% 119.63 End-of-day quote.5.10%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.95% 5917 Delayed Quote.9.21%
UBS GROUP AG -1.45% 13.22 Delayed Quote.7.58%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 6.4791 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
VALE S.A. -0.83% 93.53 End-of-day quote.6.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 675 M - -
Net income 2021 12 906 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 214 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,35 $
Last Close Price 45,87 $
Spread / Highest target -4,32%
Spread / Average Target -22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP8.11%163 539
RIO TINTO PLC9.21%134 931
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.33%49 498
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.64%36 049
FRESNILLO PLC-3.67%10 883
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-0.98%10 683
