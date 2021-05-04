BHP : Announces First Oil from Ruby in Trinidad and Tobago

BHP today announced first oil production from the Ruby Project in offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Ruby is located offshore Trinidad and Tobago in the shallow water in Block 3(a) within the Greater Angostura Field. The development consists of both oil and gas production from the Ruby and Delaware reservoirs via five production wells and one gas injector well tied back into existing operated processing facilities.

The Ruby project closely aligns with BHP's Petroleum strategy of advancing high return growth opportunities tied back to established infrastructure. At completion, Ruby is expected to have capacity to produce up to 16,000 gross barrels of oil per day and 80 million gross standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.

BHP President Petroleum, Geraldine Slattery said: 'The start-up of Ruby represents continued development of BHP's oil and gas production facilities in Trinidad and Tobago, re-enforces the quality of the resource and its investment competitiveness. An Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey acquired by BHP and the Block 3(a) partners in 2018, was utilized to illuminate and optimally position the Ruby Project development wells. This marks a significant milestone for our Petroleum business and our future in Trinidad and Tobago.'

BHP Country Manager of Trinidad and Tobago, Michael Stone said: 'Achieving first oil safely and ahead of schedule reflects the true tenacity of the Ruby project team together with our industry and Government partners who persevered to deliver this project amid a global pandemic. This important milestone also highlights BHP's continued commitment to doing business in Trinidad and Tobago as we celebrate 25 years of operations here this year.'

Drilling and completions activities at Ruby are ongoing, with subsequent wells to be placed into production in the second and third quarter of 2021 and project completion expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The Ruby development is a joint venture between BHP (operator; 68.46 per cent interest) and The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (31.54 per cent interest).