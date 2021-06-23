BHP : Copper prices decline on U.S. rate hike fears

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday
after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised fears
of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike in the world's
largest economy.
A rate hike could dampen liquidity into metals and slow a
global economic recovery, eventually hurting demand for metals.
Copper is also often used as a gauge of global economic health.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.2% to $9,370 a tonne by 0304 GMT, while the most-traded July
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose
0.6% to 68,520 yuan ($10,577.67) a tonne, tracking overnight
gains in London.
A period of high inflation in the United States may last
longer than anticipated, two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said
on Wednesday, prompting one to pull forward his views on when
the central bank should start raising interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* BHP Group plans to almost double exploration
spending for base metals within five years, its Chief Technical
Officer Laura Tyler said, after shifting its exploration
headquarters to Canada.
* LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,416.50 a tonne,
nickel advanced 0.4% to $18,140 a tonne while ShFE
nickel jumped 2.1% to 135,770 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin
increased 1.5% to 208,120 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares marked time, with China nudging lower, while
the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors
reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and
looked to upcoming data for direction.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business Climate Mfg June
0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New June
0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New June
0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New June
1100 UK BOE Bank Rate June
1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp June
1230 US Durable Goods May
1230 US GDP Final Q1
1230 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly
($1 = 6.4778 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)