Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/23
47.16 AUD   +1.03%
06/23BHP  : Copper prices decline on U.S. rate hike fears
RE
06/23ICE CLOSING REVIEW  : Limit-Up Bounce in Canola Prices
DJ
06/23Today on Wall Street: We shall not be ruled by inflation fears
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Copper prices decline on U.S. rate hike fears

06/23/2021 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised fears of a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike in the world's largest economy.

A rate hike could dampen liquidity into metals and slow a global economic recovery, eventually hurting demand for metals. Copper is also often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2% to $9,370 a tonne by 0304 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 68,520 yuan ($10,577.67) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

A period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, two U.S. Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday, prompting one to pull forward his views on when the central bank should start raising interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* BHP Group plans to almost double exploration spending for base metals within five years, its Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler said, after shifting its exploration headquarters to Canada.

* LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,416.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.4% to $18,140 a tonne while ShFE nickel jumped 2.1% to 135,770 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin increased 1.5% to 208,120 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares marked time, with China nudging lower, while the U.S. dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg June

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New June

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New June

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New June

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate June

1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp June

1230 US Durable Goods May

1230 US GDP Final Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Claim Weekly

($1 = 6.4778 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
06/23BHP  : Copper prices decline on U.S. rate hike fears
RE
06/23ICE CLOSING REVIEW  : Limit-Up Bounce in Canola Prices
DJ
06/23Today on Wall Street: We shall not be ruled by inflation fears
06/23FACTBOX : ESG targets of big mining companies
RE
06/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpS..
06/23PRESS RELEASE : EcoGraf Limited: Appointment of Executive Manager - Project Deve..
DJ
06/23BHP GROUP  : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
MD
06/22Australian shale play Tamboran to debut, defying green energy push
RE
06/22POTASH PARTNERSHIP WITH BHP 'NOT OUR : Nutrien executive
RE
06/22BHP GROUP  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57 313 M - -
Net income 2021 14 924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 7,37%
Capitalization 166 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,70 $
Average target price 39,18 $
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP11.15%164 169
RIO TINTO PLC8.34%136 115
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.40%48 140
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.86%34 391
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.25%18 541
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED15.89%11 563