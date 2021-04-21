Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
BHP : Singapore port authority launches $90 million decarbonisation fund

04/21/2021 | 04:27am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced two initiatives on Wednesday to reduce the shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions, including a S$120 million ($90 million) fund for a decarbonisation centre.

"Maritime decarbonisation is a global challenge requiring a collective responsibility from all stakeholders involved," MPA Chief Executive Quah Ley Hoon said in a statement.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions.

The industry is examining a range of technologies as it tries to meet the International Maritime Organization target of a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from 2008 levels by 2050.

"The agreements signed today are two initial steps, which we hope will catalyse a larger, much-needed momentum to make international shipping more sustainable," said Quah.

The MPA signed a memorandum of cooperation with six shipping industry members - BW Group, Sembcorp Marine, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Ocean Network Express, Foundation Det Norske Veritas and BHP - to establish the Singapore maritime decarbonisation centre and will fund maritime decarbonisation research and technology development projects, the MPA statement said.

The six private sector members will each contribute S$10 million to the fund with the remaining S$60 million coming from the MPA, it said.

"Climate change is a defining challenge of our time, and the only way to tackle this is with cross-border, cross-sector collaboration," Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of BW Group, said in the statement.

In the second agreement, MPA signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore's Temasek to explore decarbonisation opportunities with the state investor and companies in its portfolio.

"This MPA-Temasek agreement paves the way for joint efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions across port operations, maritime supply chains and shipping, including new potential low- or no-carbon fuels for ships," said Juliet Teo, head of transportation and logistics at Temasek.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.23% 47.45 End-of-day quote.11.83%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD -4.65% 0.205 End-of-day quote.43.36%
