Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
47.97 AUD   +2.50%
03/14BHP  : Supporting childcare services with Thriving Futures
PU
03/14FORTESCUE METALS  : aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030
RE
03/14Australian shares fall as losses in mining, tech stocks weigh
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Supporting childcare services with Thriving Futures

03/14/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We know access to childcare is a big issue in regional communities. That's why we are investing in a program to train more early childhood educators in the Pilbara.

BHP is proudly partnering with Child Australia to fund the Thriving Futures Academy work-readiness program focused on creating and nurturing a sustainable early learning educator workforce in Port Hedland and Newman.

Building on the success of the Thriving Futures project, the Academy provides candidates with an intensive 12-week immersion experience into the early learning sector.

Following successful completion of the program, Academy graduates will be offered full scholarships to obtain the skills and qualifications alongside their career in early learning in a participating centre in Port Hedland or Newman.

BHP WA Manager Communities, Chris Cottier, said, 'As a regional employer we recognise the importance of early years education across the Pilbara. The Academy will provide career entrants with a pathway to engage in a challenging and rewarding career, and it will create a sustainable, qualified workforce.

'And more importantly, it will allow more families to access quality childcare in Port Hedland and Newman for years to come,' Chris explained.

The Academy is open to all applicants, specifically encouraging the Indigenous community, school leavers, parents re-entering the workforce, and mature-age workers looking to reinvigorate their careers.

Child Australia's CEO Ms Tina Holtom said, 'The Academy immersion experience is about empowering those interested in establishing their career in the early years. Working with children in their early years is possibly one of the most rewarding careers, but it requires a high level of commitment and passion. The educator role is multi-faceted and critically important, so it is essential that we nurture candidates right from the start, to be their absolute best when working with children and families.'

This week the Academy welcomes its first successful candidate Nadia. With a Bachelor of Educational Arts from Egypt, Nadia and her husband migrated to Australia and settled in Port Hedland post the Egyptian Revolution in 2011. Nadia and her family have immersed themselves in the community, and with her 2 young children she is excited at the opportunity to be involved in the Thriving Futures project. On the opportunity, Nadia stated 'I believe that nothing is impossible, with study and practice, I can do anything. I'm always hungry to learn and love to share my experiences with people'.

The Thriving Futures Academy will not only encourage career entrants but will provide a Mentorship program for senior Centre leaders. The ongoing commitment to supporting and developing these leaders will ensure a sustainable and thriving early years sector for generations to come.

Learn more here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 03:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
03/14BHP  : Supporting childcare services with Thriving Futures
PU
03/14FORTESCUE METALS  : aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030
RE
03/14Australian shares fall as losses in mining, tech stocks weigh
RE
03/12Australia shares end higher on U.S. jobs data, stimulus boost
RE
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/11BHP  : Vital Resources Fund backs First Nations Disaster Management Hub
PU
03/11Energy Up As Rotation Slows -- Energy Roundup
DJ
03/11UK shares inch higher; HSBC, AstraZeneca cap gains
RE
03/11Shell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition--Update
DJ
03/11Royal Dutch Shell Names Andrew Mackenzie Company Chair
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53 053 M - -
Net income 2021 12 992 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,51 $
Last Close Price 37,21 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP13.06%173 624
RIO TINTO PLC5.03%133 170
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.46%57 182
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.09%40 442
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED23.46%12 029
SOUTH32 LIMITED14.57%10 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ