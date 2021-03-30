Log in
BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
45.07 AUD   +0.42%
05:30pBHP  : Supporting people to affirm their gender at BHP
PU
04:15aBanks, miners lift UK stocks as recovery optimism back in focus
RE
01:52aAustralia shares end lower as new COVID-19 cases put Easter plans on hold
RE
BHP : Supporting people to affirm their gender at BHP

03/30/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
At BHP, we are committed to creating a culture that is inclusive of transgender (trans) and gender diverse team members.

The diversity of BHP's workforce is one of our greatest strengths. Every day, we have the opportunity to work with a wide range of people from backgrounds different from our own.

We know we have team members who are trans or gender diverse and that some may decide to take steps to affirm their gender identity.

Gender affirmation or transition is the process where a trans or gender diverse person takes steps to socially and/or physically feel more aligned with their gender identity.

BHP's Gender Affirmation Policy details how we will support employees affirming their gender including through a personalised workplace action plan, additional leave for people who require time away from work to affirm their gender, additional EAP support and a clothing allowance.

'We want these employees to know that we are here to support them through their process, in whatever way they choose,' said BHP's Chief People Officer, Athalie Williams.

'We believe everyone should be treated with dignity and respect and be able to realise their full potential through feeling safe and supported to bring their full selves to work.'

Employees can find out more about the support available by speaking to their leader, HR representative or by reaching out to Jasper - BHP's LGBT+ ally network.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54 600 M - -
Net income 2021 13 283 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 5,16%
Capitalization 213 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,86 $
Last Close Price 44,91 $
Spread / Highest target 3,49%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP6.22%163 650
RIO TINTO PLC0.18%125 990
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.82%52 756
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.73%39 177
SOUTH32 LIMITED11.34%10 230
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED3.68%10 136
