BHP : Supporting people to affirm their gender at BHP

At BHP, we are committed to creating a culture that is inclusive of transgender (trans) and gender diverse team members.

The diversity of BHP's workforce is one of our greatest strengths. Every day, we have the opportunity to work with a wide range of people from backgrounds different from our own.

We know we have team members who are trans or gender diverse and that some may decide to take steps to affirm their gender identity.

Gender affirmation or transition is the process where a trans or gender diverse person takes steps to socially and/or physically feel more aligned with their gender identity.

BHP's Gender Affirmation Policy details how we will support employees affirming their gender including through a personalised workplace action plan, additional leave for people who require time away from work to affirm their gender, additional EAP support and a clothing allowance.

'We want these employees to know that we are here to support them through their process, in whatever way they choose,' said BHP's Chief People Officer, Athalie Williams.

'We believe everyone should be treated with dignity and respect and be able to realise their full potential through feeling safe and supported to bring their full selves to work.'

Employees can find out more about the support available by speaking to their leader, HR representative or by reaching out to Jasper - BHP's LGBT+ ally network.