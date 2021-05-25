Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/25
47.48 AUD   +1.30%
05/25BHP  : Union calls for strike at BHP's Escondida, Spence mines in Chile
RE
05/25Union calls for strike at two of BHP's Chile copper mines
RE
05/25London copper rises as weaker dollar boosts appeal
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Union calls for strike at BHP's Escondida, Spence mines in Chile

05/25/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - A union representing workers at BHP Group’s Escondida and Spence copper mines has rejected the company´s contract offer, it told Reuters, and called on members to walk off the job from Thursday.

The 205 workers run the global resources company’s Integrated Operations Center, which manages pits and cathode and concentrator plants in the north of Chile from Santiago, the capital.

The impact of such a strike on BHP´s operations in Chile was not immediately clear, as the negotiation between the remote operations union and the company is the first of its kind.

"Strike from Thursday at 8.00 a.m.(1200 GMT)," union treasurer Paulina Poblete said on Tuesday.

The union secretary, Roberto Robles, said workers would return to the negotiating table only to notify the company of their decision to walk off the job.

The strike call comes as copper prices hover near record highs. Escondida is the world's largest copper mine.

Contract talks have run since the end of March, while government-mediated talks have lasted five days and can be extended for five more, if both parties agree.

Earlier on Tuesday, BHP told Reuters it would seek to exhaust all dialogue opportunities.

Escondida produced 1.19 million tonnes in 2020, while Spence produced 146,700 tonnes of Chile’s total 5.7 mln tonnes. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Dan Grebler and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
05/25BHP  : Union calls for strike at BHP's Escondida, Spence mines in Chile
RE
05/25Union calls for strike at two of BHP's Chile copper mines
RE
05/25London copper rises as weaker dollar boosts appeal
RE
05/25Australia shares drop on virus worries; miners drag
RE
05/25FLUOR  : Completes Work at BHP's South Flank Iron Ore Project in Australia
MT
05/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Amigo tumbl..
RE
05/25European ADRs Little Changed as Energy Giants Slip
MT
05/25Australian shares end at 2-week high on miners, financials boost
RE
05/24Australia shares extend gains to third day on gold, energy boost
RE
05/23BHP  : Pulls Out of Neptune Joint Venture in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 507 M - -
Net income 2021 14 316 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 6,89%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,01 $
Last Close Price 36,79 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP11.90%169 803
RIO TINTO PLC9.54%140 086
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.23%55 363
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.08%36 876
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.49%18 508
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED20.65%12 331