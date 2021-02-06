Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/05
43.8 AUD   -0.25%
02/06BHP : pledges to donate $2m to Bushfire Relief Appeal
PU
02/05BHP : Berenberg Initiates BHP With Hold
MT
02/05BHP GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : pledges to donate $2m to Bushfire Relief Appeal

02/06/2021 | 09:47pm EST
Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 02:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 140 M - -
Net income 2021 12 768 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 927 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,66 $
Last Close Price 33,62 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP3.23%158 026
RIO TINTO PLC2.74%128 333
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.45%46 479
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.98%33 843
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-3.03%10 580
FRESNILLO PLC-8.81%10 419
