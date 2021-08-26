Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP preparing to remove U.S. Gulf of Mexico workers, shut-in oil production

08/26/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Oil producer BHP on Thursday said it is preparing to evacuate staff from its Shenzi production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Workers will be fully removed and production shut-in by Friday, a spokesperson said via email.

A potentially devastating storm is brewing in the Caribbean Sea and expected to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico's oil producing region over the next several days. It could become a major hurricane with up to 111 mile-per-hour (178 km) winds, forecasters said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BHP GROUP
01:57pBHP preparing to remove U.S. Gulf of Mexico workers, shut-in oil production
RE
01:57pBhp preparing to evacuate staff from shenzi oil production platorm in u.s. gu..
RE
01:57pBhp plans to shut-in oil and gas production and remove all staff from shenzi ..
RE
12:08pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 drops as mining, financial stocks weig..
RE
05:00aThe latest from London: A wait-and-see attitude
08/25BHP : Copper eases as Fed meeting in focus
RE
08/25BHP : Union at BHP's Cerro Colorado calls on workers to reject contract offer
RE
08/25BHP : ASX Listing Rules Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice (Form 6..
PU
08/25BHP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging ..
PU
08/25Australia shares close higher as miners rally, tech index touches record high
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 6,65%
Capitalization 223 B 162 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,95 $
Average target price 36,91 $
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP5.94%163 060
RIO TINTO PLC-0.88%122 610
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC25.18%51 478
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.47%34 686
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)72.84%22 969
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED15.58%11 296