    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
BHP : signs agreement with Aboriginal group on new terms

08/13/2021 | 04:16am EDT
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Group has signed a framework deal with traditional landowners at a coal business in Queensland state, in its first deal since revising its policies following a rival's destruction of historic rock shelters for an iron ore mine last year.

BHP's Mitsui Coal business (BMC), which produces high grade steel making coal, has entered the agreement with the Barada Barna Aboriginal Corporation (BBAC), for the South Walker Creek Mine in central Queensland, both parties said in a statement.

BHP said it was the first agreement of its kind between the coal division and the BBAC and was structured to deliver immediate and long term benefits to the Barada Barna people over more than 60 years.

Miners have been reviewing their historical terms with traditional owner groups after Rio Tinto's legal destruction of the rock shelters in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Some agreements had non-disclosure terms that prevented Aboriginal groups from speaking out even when their heritage was at risk or destroyed.

Rio's action cost a slew of executives their jobs and sparked a national reckoning around indigenous heritage protection. Western Australian state laws that allowed the destruction are being revamped and are due to be made public in coming months.

Financial benefits will be directed towards priority community projects that enable Barada Barna people to live and work on-country, BHP said, without providing any payment figures.

The agreement also includes non-financial contributions in the form of contracting, business, employment, education, and training opportunities for Barada Barna people and will allow the parties to work together on cultural heritage management and protecting areas of cultural and environmental significance. 

The agreement sets the Barada Barna people on the path to self-determination, BBAC chairperson Luarna Walsh said in the statement.

"It will ensure BBAC is sustainable into the future and help our next generation of descendants achieve their goals through schooling and university, and employment and training," she said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.89% 52.99 End-of-day quote.24.89%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.79% 2305.5 Delayed Quote.18.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 977 M - -
Net income 2021 15 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 7,42%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP24.89%181 488
RIO TINTO PLC3.05%140 807
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC40.24%58 907
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.96%37 302
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)81.23%24 412
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED24.37%12 272