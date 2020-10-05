Log in
BHP GROUP

(BHP)
BHP : to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi from Hess

10/05/2020

BHP today announced that it has signed a Membership Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement with Hess Corporation (Hess) to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi, a six-lease development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Shenzi is structured as a joint ownership: BHP (Operator, 44 per cent interest); Hess (28 per cent interest) and Repsol S.A. (28 per cent interest).

More information can be found in the exchange release.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:34:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 418 M - -
Net income 2021 8 934 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 169 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,87 $
Last Close Price 36,14 $
Spread / Highest target -9,12%
Spread / Average Target -20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-7.14%119 349
RIO TINTO PLC4.24%100 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.94%29 867
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.78%19 514
FRESNILLO PLC94.94%11 902
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC41.92%10 356
