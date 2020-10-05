BHP : to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi from Hess

BHP today announced that it has signed a Membership Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement with Hess Corporation (Hess) to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi, a six-lease development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Shenzi is structured as a joint ownership: BHP (Operator, 44 per cent interest); Hess (28 per cent interest) and Repsol S.A. (28 per cent interest).

More information can be found in the exchange release.