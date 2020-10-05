BHP : to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi from Hess

BHP today announced that it has signed a Membership Interest Purchase and Sale Agreement with Hess Corporation (Hess) to acquire an additional 28 per cent working interest in Shenzi, a six-lease development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Shenzi is structured as a joint ownership: BHP (Operator, 44 per cent interest); Hess (28 per cent interest) and Repsol S.A. (28 per cent interest).
More information can be found in the exchange release.
Disclaimer
BHP Group Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:34:00 UTC