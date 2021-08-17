Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BHP Group
  News
  Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Nutrien confident in potash demand even with BHP's huge mine project

08/17/2021
CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada's largest potash producer Nutrien Ltd said on Tuesday it is confident in growing global demand for the crop fertiliser, shrugging off BHP Group's decision to press on with its massive Jansen project in Saskatchewan that will add millions of tonnes a year of potash supply.

BHP announced it is going ahead with its Jansen potash project, which is expected to cost $5.7 billion in the first phase.

The mine will produce 4.35 million tonnes of potash per year from 2027, BHP said. Potash is a key element in plant nutrition that also makes crops more drought resistant.

Canada produced 21 million tonnes in 2019, accounting for more than 31% of global supply.

"It will take another decade for Jansen to have significant production," Ken Seitz, chief executive of Nutrien Potash said in a statement.

Nutrien expects global demand to grow by 2-3% per year until close to 2030. The company is also seen as an ideal partner to dilute BHP's risk and development costs. BHP says it is open to but not in need of a partner, while Nutrien has said that any tie-up with BHP is not its focus.

Global potash demand by 2030 is likely to be more than sufficient to absorb additional supply from Jansen, said Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein, as farmers in Asia use more of the crop nutrient.

"Potash has one of the best demand outlooks of any fertiliser out there," Goldstein said.

This month Washington imposed sanctions on Belaruskali OAO, one of Belarus' largest state-owned enterprises and among the world's biggest producers of potash. Belarus Potash Company (BPC), the exporting arm Belaruskali, warned the move would lead to global potash price increases.

Jansen is expected to create 3,500 jobs annually during construction and employ 600 permanent operating staff.

Premier Scott Moe said the mine is the largest private economic investment in the province's history.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.42% 51.33 End-of-day quote.20.98%
BHP GROUP PLC 3.40% 2358 Delayed Quote.18.47%
NUTRIEN LTD. -2.06% 76.65 Delayed Quote.27.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 5,83%
Capitalization 246 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 51,33 $
Average target price 37,61 $
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP20.98%179 232
RIO TINTO PLC1.17%127 817
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.08%56 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.52%36 482
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)81.73%24 279
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED21.21%12 141