Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commodity prices boost Anglo American in 2020 after COVID-19 hit

02/25/2021 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American beat forecasts with a small fall in 2020 earnings and boosted its dividend after strong commodity prices helped the diversified miner recover from coronavirus disruptions in the first half of the year.

The company's shares were 4.5% higher in London at 1025 GMT, the second biggest gain on the benchmark FTSE 100.

Anglo was the worst hit among its peers by coronavirus lockdowns, including in countries such as South Africa and Botswana, and also had operational problems at its platinum unit.

But a rebound in commodity prices and a change in operational fortunes helped deliver its best second half since 2011.

"It was certainly a year of two halves," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani told reporters.

Price for many metals have jumped due to tight supply and higher demand. Copper and iron ore are trading at 10-year highs, while platinum hit its highest in six years.

This has also benefitted Anglo's larger rivals Glencore, Rio Tinto and BHP, which all beat market expectations for profits and dividends.

"Let me reassure you, whilst the fundamentals for the industry are strong, we aren't being seduced by good prices," Cutifani said, adding Anglo would continue to remain disciplined on costs.

The miner is, however, investing in the Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, one of the few large scale copper projects globally. First production is on track for next year.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2% to $9.8 billion last year, beating a forecast of $9.4 billion from nine analysts compiled by consensus platform Vuma.

Anglo declared a final dividend of 72 cents per share, in line with its 40% payout policy and up 53% from a year earlier, beating the consensus forecast.

Finance director Stephen Pierce said Anglo would consider a "special return above the base" as part of its normal six-monthly consideration of shareholder returns and if prices keep up.

Net debt at the end of December was $5.6 billion, up from $4.6 billion a year earlier, but down from $7.6 billion at the half year.

Cutifani said the miner would complete the demerger of its South African thermal coal assets within the next two years if they are spun off, currently the preferred exit route.

Bidders have approached Anglo to buy the assets, however, so a sale is still a possibility, he said, adding Anglo also expected to exit its Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia in two to three years.

Miners beat wider market https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/qzjvqgmjrvx/miningftse.JPG

"Anglo's differentiated growth strategy is continuing to, literally, pay dividends as the group is able to benefit both from higher prices while still investing at a rate ahead of peers," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

By Zandi Shabalala


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 3.25% 50.45 End-of-day quote.18.90%
GLENCORE PLC 1.50% 307.05 Delayed Quote.29.83%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.81% 6469 Delayed Quote.16.18%
All news about BHP GROUP
05:36aCommodity prices boost Anglo American in 2020 after COVID-19 hit
RE
04:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy st..
RE
02:43aCommodity prices boost Anglo American in 2020 after COVID-19 hit
RE
02/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, bank stocks drive FTSE 100 higher
RE
02/24Fortescue apologizes for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site
RE
02/24BNTAC AND BHP JOINT STATEMENT : Mining Area C rock fall
PU
02/24Australian shares close lower on mining, tech losses
RE
02/23BHP : and Aboriginal group probe fallen rock shelter in W. Australia
RE
02/23Australian shares fall as commodity rally loses steam
RE
02/23FTSE 100 flat as grim jobless data offsets energy gains; HSBC slides
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 518 M - -
Net income 2021 12 876 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 231 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,20 $
Last Close Price 50,45 $
Spread / Highest target -5,89%
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP18.90%183 244
RIO TINTO PLC16.18%149 071
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%53 835
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.97%40 980
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED26.93%12 248
SOUTH32 LIMITED13.36%10 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ