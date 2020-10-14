Log in
Copper gains on supply risks from Chile, Chinese demand hopes

10/14/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose in London on Wednesday, as the threat of supply disruptions in top producer Chile and hopes for stronger consumption by leading consumer China supported prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2% to $6,704 a tonne by 0525 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4% to 51,330 yuan ($7,615.28) a tonne.

Supervisors at Chile's Escondida mine and mine operator BHP will extend negotiations to stave off a strike at the world's largest copper deposit. Though the mine could continue to operate even if supervisors walked off the job, a strike could lead to production bottlenecks or slowdowns.

Canada's Lundin Mining will talk with the Mina union at its Candelaria copper deposit to try and end a strike.

Analysts at ANZ said in a note the ongoing mine-supply issues and strong demand, particularly from China, should boost copper prices.

Meanwhile, CRU copper analyst He Tianyu said physical demand has picked up a little on a month-on-month basis, but it's still lower year-on-year. He also said that while October demand is supposed to be strong, which isn't the case yet, demand could gather pace in two weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $1,851 a tonne and lead declined 0.7% to $1,788.50 a tonne while in Shanghai, aluminium rose 0.1% to 14,620 yuan a tonne and zinc dropped 1.2% to 19,130 yuan a tonne.

* Chinese domestic aluminium ingot prices <SMM-ALU-ING> climbed to their highest since Aug. 4 to 14,970 yuan a tonne.

* The difference between the cash aluminium contract on ShFE and LME fell to 618.17 yuan a tonne, its smallest since April 17, deterring traders from importing the metal into China as part of an arbitrage trade.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.7404 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.36% 36.31 End-of-day quote.-6.71%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION -0.78% 7.61 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.7337 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
