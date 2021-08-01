Copper rises as dollar weakens, Escondida strike looms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday on a weaker dollar and worries about potential supply disruption in Chile after workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, rejected a labour contract offer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,755 a tonne by 0304 GMT, while the most-traded September contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 71,510 yuan ($11,058.19) a tonne.

The dollar held just above a one-month low, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, as traders held tight positions heading into a busy week that includes monthly U.S. jobs data and a key Australian central bank decision.

The Union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's Escondida mine rejected the firm's final labour contract offer, prompting BHP to request government-mediated talks, which will last five to 10 days before a strike begins if no agreement is reached.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's factory activity in July expanded at the slowest pace in 17 months due to higher raw material costs, equipment maintenance and extreme weather, adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

* U.S. senators finalized details on Sunday of a sweeping $1-trillion plan to invest in roads, bridges, ports, high-speed internet and other infrastructure, with some predicting the chamber would pass the bipartisan legislation this week.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were seeking a modicum of stability on Monday as a run of stellar U.S. corporate earnings put a floor under markets, though Beijing's regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0750 France Markit Mfg PMI

0755 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI

0800 EU Markit Mfg Final PMI

0830 UK Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final

1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

($1 = 6.4667 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)