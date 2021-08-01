Copper rises as dollar weakens, Escondida strike looms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday on a weaker
dollar and worries about potential supply disruption in Chile
after workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida,
rejected a labour contract offer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.3% to $9,755 a tonne by 0304 GMT, while the most-traded
September contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dipped 0.2% to 71,510 yuan ($11,058.19) a tonne.
The dollar held just above a one-month low, making
greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies,
as traders held tight positions heading into a busy week that
includes monthly U.S. jobs data and a key Australian central
bank decision.
The Union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's Escondida
mine rejected the firm's final labour contract offer, prompting
BHP to request government-mediated talks, which will last five
to 10 days before a strike begins if no agreement is reached.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's factory activity in July expanded at the slowest
pace in 17 months due to higher raw material costs, equipment
maintenance and extreme weather, adding to concerns about a
slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
* U.S. senators finalized details on Sunday of a sweeping
$1-trillion plan to invest in roads, bridges, ports, high-speed
internet and other infrastructure, with some predicting the
chamber would pass the bipartisan legislation this week.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were seeking a modicum of stability on Monday
as a run of stellar U.S. corporate earnings put a floor under
markets, though Beijing's regulatory crackdown continued to
reverberate amid disappointing economic news.
($1 = 6.4667 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)